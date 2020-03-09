Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Toronto synagogue temporarily closes after member tests positive for COVID-19

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 2:01 pm
A synagogue in Toronto has temporarily shut its doors after a member of its congregation tested positive for the new coronavirus.

“Last week, one of Beth Sholom Synagogue’s lay leadership exhibited flu-like symptoms,” a statement from the synagogue, located near Allen Road and Eglinton Avenue, read.

“He had himself tested, and it showed positive for COVID-19. As a result, he was placed into a 14-day quarantine, where he currently remains at home and is showing signs of recovery. This member has not been to the synagogue since his diagnosis.”

READ MORE: Ontario confirms new COVID-19 cases, provincial total now 34

The organization said on Facebook that the building would be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

“The synagogue has been closed for a thorough sanitizing of the building. When this is completed, the building will reopen and services will resume,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Out of an abundance of caution, given the health concerns, we have cancelled our Purim celebrations, events and general operations, as other Toronto faith-based organizations have done recently … The religious leadership, along with the synagogue’s volunteer lay leadership, are at home under self-isolation in order to protect the well-being of the community.”

READ MORE: Woman who later tested positive for COVID-19 was passenger on GO bus to Richmond Hill

Anyone who is coughing, sneezing or feeling sick is being encouraged to avoid going to the building.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s Ministry of Health confirmed three additional cases of COVID-19 on Monday morning, bringing the provincial total to 34.

Coronavirus outbreak: TTC airport express buses undergo disinfecting process
