Health

Ontario confirms new COVID-19 cases; provincial total now 34

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 9, 2020 10:59 am
Updated March 9, 2020 11:00 am
Is coronavirus worse than the flu?
WATCH ABOVE: Is coronavirus worse than the flu? Dr. Lukasz explores the difference between coronavirus and the flu and explains what you should do if you catch COVID-19. (March 9, 2020)

TORONTO – Ontario health officials have announced three new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total in the province to 34.

One patient is a man in his 50s who recently travelled to Germany and was seen at Brampton Civic Hospital.

The other two cases are a man in his 80s and a woman in her 70s who were recently in Iran and upon returning to Canada went to North York General Hospital.

READ MORE: Toronto elementary school possibly exposed to COVID-19

All four of the patients have been released into self-isolation.

The Ministry of Health says COVID-19 is still not circulating locally, but officials are actively working to prepare for potential local spread of the illness.

Four of the people previously diagnosed with COVID-19 have since been cleared of the virus.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Viruscoronavirus canadaCovid19Coronavirus Ontario
