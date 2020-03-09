Menu

Doug Ford expresses concern over COVID-19 during fireside chat in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 9, 2020 11:53 am
Updated March 9, 2020 11:58 am
Is coronavirus worse than the flu?
Premier Doug Ford says that each ministry in the provincial government is putting together an action plan in response to COVID-19.

“One area I am concerned about is our economy with COVID-19,” the premier said during a fireside chat at Communitech in Kitchener on Monday morning.

READ MORE: Ontario reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, including U.S. travellers

“I am going to tell you what our government is doing along with a lot of other governments,” he told the audience.

“Each ministry is putting an emergency plan in … to be prepared,” Ford explained.

COVID-19 Impact on the Stock Market
He said the provincial health ministers have held joint meetings to discuss the rapidly-spreading disease and he said he is in constant contact with federal Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

The Province of Ontario is no stranger to coronaviruses as it was at the epicentre of the SARS epidemic in 2003.

READ MORE: Toronto elementary school possibly exposed to COVID-19

Ford says that experience has helped the province to deal with the current outbreak.

“We are so much further ahead than we were with SARS,” the premier said. “We learned a lot when it came to SARS, the only difference is SARS was more regional, now this is worldwide.”

More government officials warn of cruise ship risks
Ford joked about people trying to figure out how to they should make contact during introductions but stressed the need to keep your hands clean.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Grand Princess cruise ship carrying 237 Canadians to dock in California

“The worst thing to do is put a scare out there,” he said. “Everyone starts panicking and events. Even today half of us didn’t know if we were shaking hands or fist-pumping or headbutting or whatever it might be, but we have to be cautious.

“Sounds a little crazy but washing your hands is absolutely critical,” he warned while also telling people not to use cheap hand sanitizer as “it doesn’t work.”

Doug FordCoronavirusCOVID-19Chrystia FreelandCOVID-19 OntarioDoug Ford KitchenerDoug Ford CommunitechDoug Ford COVID 19Doug Ford Waterloo
