Toronto elementary school possibly exposed to COVID-19

The Toronto District School Board says staff and students at a school in the city’s Rosedale neighbourhood may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus after a person attended the school on March 4.

A letter issued on Sunday by Toronto Public Health was sent to parents of Whitney Junior Public School, who were informed of the possible exposure.

Dr. Eileen de Villa, medical officer of health for Toronto, said the individual attended the school but did not have symptoms on that day, and “therefore the risk to the school community is very low.”

A spokesperson for the TDSB said the infected person was not a student or staff member.

The letter went on to warn those who may have been exposed to monitor their health for the next two weeks.

“Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure and may include: fever (>38 degrees Celsius), new onset of cough, difficulty breathing, fatigue, chills, malaise, sore throat, and/or diarrhea. Please monitor yourself over the next 14 days (until March 18, 2020) for these symptoms,” the letter said.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to contact the local health department.

As of Monday, Ontario has seen 34 cases of COVID-19 with four cases being resolved.

