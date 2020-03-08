Woman who later tested positive for COVID-19 was passenger on GO bus to Richmond Hill

Send this page to someone via email

Metrolinx says a woman who tested positive for COVID-19 was a passenger on a GO bus to Richmond Hill, Ont.

In a series of tweets sent out Sunday, the transit agency said they were informed of the passenger’s case late Saturday.

Prior to being tested for the virus, the woman entered a GO bus at Pearson Airport on March 2 at 10:25 p.m. and travelled to Richmond Hill Centre.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told Global News the woman was reported as having a confirmed case of coronavirus in an update from the Ontario Ministry of Health on Friday.

“She was symptomatic & was wearing a surgical mask for trip,” Metrolinx said in a tweet.

“She sat in accessibility seating, not near any others & had minimal contact with our driver who has been notified & spoken to public health. The bus was relatively empty for trip & public health officials do not require passenger info as the risk is very low, they say.”

Officials said the bus has been disinfected and is already cleaned nightly.

This is the latest reported case of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 using transit in the Greater Toronto Area.

On Friday, officials announced that a man who recently returned from Las Vegas used the TTC, MiWay, and GO transit for three days before testing positive for the virus.

Transit agencies in Canada, including the TTC, MiWay, and Metrolinx, recently announced extra cleaning precautions in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health confirmed Ontario’s twenty-ninth case of COVID-19 on Sunday, involving a woman in her 40s who recently returned from Colorado.

