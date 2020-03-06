Ontario reports new COVID-19 case, patient had travelled to Las Vegas

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s Ministry of Health says there is a new case of the novel coronavirus in the province.

A spokeswoman with the ministry said the patient had recently travelled to Las Vegas.

It is considered the province’s 24th case of COVID-19.

The news comes after three new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday.

The ministry said more details about the patient would be provided later on Friday.

Toronto Public Health is also scheduled to provide an update Friday on the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

