Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Ontario reports new COVID-19 case, patient had travelled to Las Vegas

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 6, 2020 7:27 am
Updated March 6, 2020 7:35 am
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19.
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, NIAID-RML

Ontario’s Ministry of Health says there is a new case of the novel coronavirus in the province.

A spokeswoman with the ministry said the patient had recently travelled to Las Vegas.

It is considered the province’s 24th case of COVID-19.

READ MORE: 3 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Ontario, bringing province’s total to 23

The news comes after three new cases of the virus were reported on Thursday.

The ministry said more details about the patient would be provided later on Friday.

Toronto Public Health is also scheduled to provide an update Friday on the city’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Canadian doctor returns from China with critical COVID-19 lessons
Canadian doctor returns from China with critical COVID-19 lessons
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OntarioCoronavirusCOVID-19Ontario CoronavirusOntario COVID-19Ontario coronavirus casesOntario COVID-19 cases
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.