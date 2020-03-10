Menu

Coronavirus: B.C. health officials to provide daily update on province’s COVID-19 response

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 10, 2020 5:40 pm
A camera operator wears a protective mask as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, responds to questions while Health Minister Adrian Dix, left, and B.C. Premier John Horgan, back right, listen during a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020.
A camera operator wears a protective mask as provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, right, responds to questions while Health Minister Adrian Dix, left, and B.C. Premier John Horgan, back right, listen during a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, on Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C.’s top doctor and health minister will provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province will now provide updates on the situation on a daily basis.

READ MORE: COVID-19: B.C. announces Canada’s first coronavirus death

The province announced Canada’s first fatality from the virus, a man in his 80s living in a North Vancouver care home, on Monday.

The Lynn Valley Care Centre is at the heart of a cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Important advice from B.C.’s top doctor for those with coronavirus symptoms


Four patients and two staff members at the facility have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which is also the only known source of community transmission of COVID-19 in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

On Monday, Henry said health officials were still working to determine how the disease entered the care home.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 6 things we still don’t know about COVID-19

B.C. has confirmed 32 cases of COVID-19, four of of whom have recovered fully from the virus.

Henry said several other early cases are now asymptomatic and that officials are waiting on two negative tests 24 hours apart before it could clear those patients as recovered.

