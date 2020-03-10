Coronavirus: B.C. health officials to provide daily update on province’s COVID-19 response

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s top doctor and health minister will provide an update on the province’s response to COVID-19 at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province will now provide updates on the situation on a daily basis.

The province announced Canada’s first fatality from the virus, a man in his 80s living in a North Vancouver care home, on Monday.

The Lynn Valley Care Centre is at the heart of a cluster of confirmed COVID-19 cases in B.C.

Important advice from B.C.'s top doctor for those with coronavirus symptoms

Four patients and two staff members at the facility have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, which is also the only known source of community transmission of COVID-19 in B.C.

On Monday, Henry said health officials were still working to determine how the disease entered the care home.

B.C. has confirmed 32 cases of COVID-19, four of of whom have recovered fully from the virus.

Henry said several other early cases are now asymptomatic and that officials are waiting on two negative tests 24 hours apart before it could clear those patients as recovered.