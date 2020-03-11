Céline Dion tests negative for coronavirus, postpones 2 concerts due to cold

Send this page to someone via email

Céline Dion has postponed two U.S. concert dates on her ongoing Courage world tour after falling ill earlier this week.

The My Heart Will Go On singer confirmed she had simply come down with a common cold after testing negative for the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, in a statement posted to Facebook on Tuesday evening.

“On Monday night, a day after completing a six-show run in the New York area, Céline began feeling the symptoms of a common cold,” the Facebook post read. “The symptoms persisted into Tuesday, and her doctors instructed her to rest for the next 5-7 days. After testing her, the doctors concluded that her virus was not related to COVID-19.”

Dion, 51, was scheduled to play Washington, D.C., on March 11 and Pittsburgh, Pa., on March 13, however those dates have since been rescheduled to take place this November.

Due to common cold, Celine Dion regretfully postpones Courage World Tour dates in Washington DC and Pittshburgh PA. -Team Celine

“I’m so sorry for disappointing my fans in Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh… I hope everyone understands” the pop legend wrote in the statement.

Ticket holders affected by the postponement have been advised to hold onto their tickets until further notice.

Though Dion has hit a roadblock with her illness, she assured fans she would be back on the road in time for her March 24 concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colo.

Furthermore, the much-beloved musician is set to perform six more Canadian dates on the North American leg of her tour before making her way over to Europe later this year.

As of this writing, the Courage tour has not been affected by the global outbreak of COVID-19, unlike many other tours.

Tickets, updates and additional information regarding the Courage tour can be found through the official Céline Dion website.

Courage (2019), Dion’s 27th and latest studio album, is now available through all major streaming platforms.

Canadian/rescheduled 2020 Courage tour dates

** Rescheduled U.S. shows have been bolded below **

April 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

April 18 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

April 22 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre

April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

Nov. 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Nov. 18 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena