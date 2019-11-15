Céline Dion drops new album, ‘Courage’

Send this page to someone via email

After months of building up hype by teasing fans with a variety of new singles, Céline Dion has released her latest studio album, Courage (2019).

The 16-track effort dropped on Friday morning through Columbia Records. It is Dion’s 12th English-language studio album and her 27th overall.

It’s been six years since the My Heart Will Go On singer released an English-spoken album, the last being 2013’s Loved Me Back to Life.

Upon release of the highly anticipated record, the 51-year-old took to social media with a message to her fans — in both English and French — telling them to enjoy it.

Courage also highlights Dion’s four most recent singles: Flying On My Own, Imperfections, Lying Down and the title track Courage.

READ MORE: Record label denies Taylor Swift allegations she’s blocked from performing her own songs

When asked what Courage meant to her, Dion admitted that it was about finding her “inner strength” and a way for her to “keep going” after the death of her husband and manager René Angélil, who died from complications of cancer in 2016.

In response to the release of the emotional album, Dion fans rushed to social media to share their opinions.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say about Courage:

It throws me off every time @celinedion curses, but I’m here for it lol! “Perfect Goodbye” is incredible! She really doesn’t know how to release bad music. #Courage — Bruci (@xBruci) November 15, 2019

@celinedion Melt my heart with the track #Courage why don’t you? 💖 So relatable right now pic.twitter.com/rEofvbbQQB — Simone the firegoddess & thepromisedsoul (@thepromisedsoul) November 15, 2019

#CelineDion new album #Courage is beyond amazing. Heart of glass is my current favourite track 🎶 ♥ — Nikki Carr (@Carrdashian25) November 15, 2019

Courage is now available through all major streaming platforms.

READ MORE: Celine Dion talks ‘Courage’ and her late husband — ‘René will always be part of me’

Dion is currently in the early stages of her extensive Courage world tour. She will perform 10 more Canadian dates on the North American leg of the trek before making her way over to Europe in 2020.

Tickets and additional information can be found on the official Celine Dion website.

Remaining ‘Courage’ North American tour dates:

Nov. 18, 2019 — Montréal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Nov. 19 — Montréal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Nov. 21 — Montréal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Nov. 22 — Montréal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Dec. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Dec. 3 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Dec. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Dec. 7 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

Dec. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Dec. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Jan. 8, 2020 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Jan. 17 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 18 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Feb. 1 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Feb. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 5 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 7 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 9 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Feb. 22 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Feb. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

Feb. 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Feb. 29 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

March 3 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ NYCB Live, Nassau Coliseum

March 7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

March 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

March 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

March 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center

April 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

April 9 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

April 11— San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

April 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

April 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre

April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

