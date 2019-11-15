Céline Dion drops new album, ‘Courage’

After months of building up hype by teasing fans with a variety of new singles, Céline Dion has released her latest studio album, Courage (2019).
The 16-track effort dropped on Friday morning through Columbia Records. It is Dion’s 12th English-language studio album and her 27th overall.
It’s been six years since the My Heart Will Go On singer released an English-spoken album, the last being 2013’s Loved Me Back to Life.
Upon release of the highly anticipated record, the 51-year-old took to social media with a message to her fans — in both English and French — telling them to enjoy it.
Courage also highlights Dion’s four most recent singles: Flying On My Own, Imperfections, Lying Down and the title track Courage.
When asked what Courage meant to her, Dion admitted that it was about finding her “inner strength” and a way for her to “keep going” after the death of her husband and manager René Angélil, who died from complications of cancer in 2016.
In response to the release of the emotional album, Dion fans rushed to social media to share their opinions.
Here’s what some Twitter users had to say about Courage:
Courage is now available through all major streaming platforms.
Dion is currently in the early stages of her extensive Courage world tour. She will perform 10 more Canadian dates on the North American leg of the trek before making her way over to Europe in 2020.
Tickets and additional information can be found on the official Celine Dion website.
Remaining ‘Courage’ North American tour dates:
Nov. 18, 2019 — Montréal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Nov. 19 — Montréal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Nov. 21 — Montréal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Nov. 22 — Montréal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Dec. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Dec. 3 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Dec. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Dec. 7 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center
Dec. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Dec. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Jan. 8, 2020 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jan. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Jan. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Jan. 17 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
Jan. 18 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
Jan. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Feb. 1 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Feb. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 5 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Feb. 7 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 9 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
Feb. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Feb. 22 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Feb. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
Feb. 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Feb. 29 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
March 3 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ NYCB Live, Nassau Coliseum
March 7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
March 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
March 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
March 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center
April 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
April 9 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
April 11— San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
April 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
April 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre
April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
