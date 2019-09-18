Celine Dion releases 3 new singles from upcoming album, ‘Courage’

Celine Dion has just released three singles from her upcoming album, Courage (2019).
Less than three months after sharing its debut single, Flying On My Own, the 51-year-old singer has released Imperfections, Lying Down and Courage as a surprise to her fans.
The My Heart Will Go On singer also unveiled the album artwork, pre-order information and release date for the highly anticipated record. It’s set for a release through Sony Music this November.
Listen now to Celine’s 3 new songs: Imperfections, Lying Down and Courage. 🔥
Album available for pre-order now before the official release on November 15th. – Team Celine
👉 https://t.co/zStYvl3LEfhttps://t.co/mne6qQAUis pic.twitter.com/l4R48ra3el
— Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 18, 2019
Courage will serve as Dion’s 12th English-language studio album and the first in six years. It’s also the star’s 27th album overall.
READ MORE: Celine Dion bids emotional farewell to Las Vegas in final show
On Wednesday night, Dion is set to kick off a gigantic concert tour, hitting several Canadian provinces, including Quebec, Ontario, B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as the U.S.
The massive 65-date trek coincides with the release of the three latest singles. It will be Dion’s biggest run of shows since 2008-09’s Taking Chances world tour.
Dion left the spotlight for a short while in 2016 after her longtime husband and manager René Angélil died from complications of cancer.
When asked what Courage meant to her, Dion revealed that it was about finding her “inner strength” and a way for her to “keep going.”
READ MORE: Margaret Trudeau on her JFL42 1-woman show and the struggle of mental illness
“I think I went through a lot, and life had given me the tools to find courage and to keep going,” she said. “The people that I love so much embraced the moments that were difficult, [and] they gave me so much strength.”
“Then a song came that was called Courage, and it didn’t take long for all of us to say: ‘I think the album should be called Courage,’” Dion added.
Dion’s three latest singles are now available on all major streaming platforms.
The full Courage album drops on Nov. 15. It is now available for pre-order.
READ MORE: Celine Dion announces new album, world tour with 12 Canadian dates
The long-awaited Courage tour kicks off on Sept. 18 in Quebec City at the iconic Videotron Centre.
Dion will perform three nights at the venue before completing the rest of the extensive North American tour, which includes 17 Canadian dates.
WATCH: Celine Dion announces new world tour, album in 2019
Tickets and additional information can be found on the official Celine Dion website.
—
** All Canadian shows are bolded **
Sept. 18 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 20 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 21 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 26 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Sept. 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Sept. 30 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Oct. 1 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Oct. 4 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Oct. 5 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Oct. 15 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 16 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Oct. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bank Arena
Oct. 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Oct. 30 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Dome
Nov. 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Nov. 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Dec. 3 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Dec. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Dec. 7 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center
Dec. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Dec. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Jan. 8 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jan. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Jan. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Jan. 17 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
Jan. 18 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
Jan. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Feb. 1 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Feb. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 5 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Feb. 7 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 9 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
Feb. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Feb. 22 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Feb. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
Feb. 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Feb. 29 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
March 3 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ NYCB Live’s, Nassau Coliseum
March 7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
March 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Ticket details for the following shows are currently unavailable:
March 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
March 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center
April 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
April 9 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
April 11— San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
April 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
April 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre
April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.