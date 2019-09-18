Celine Dion releases 3 new singles from upcoming album, ‘Courage’

Celine Dion has just released three singles from her upcoming album, Courage (2019).

Less than three months after sharing its debut single, Flying On My Own, the 51-year-old singer has released Imperfections, Lying Down and Courage as a surprise to her fans.

The My Heart Will Go On singer also unveiled the album artwork, pre-order information and release date for the highly anticipated record. It’s set for a release through Sony Music this November.



Story continues below Listen now to Celine’s 3 new songs: Imperfections, Lying Down and Courage. 🔥

Album available for pre-order now before the official release on November 15th. – Team Celine

👉 https://t.co/zStYvl3LEfhttps://t.co/mne6qQAUis pic.twitter.com/l4R48ra3el — Celine Dion (@celinedion) September 18, 2019

Courage will serve as Dion’s 12th English-language studio album and the first in six years. It’s also the star’s 27th album overall.

READ MORE: Celine Dion bids emotional farewell to Las Vegas in final show

On Wednesday night, Dion is set to kick off a gigantic concert tour, hitting several Canadian provinces, including Quebec, Ontario, B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as the U.S.

The massive 65-date trek coincides with the release of the three latest singles. It will be Dion’s biggest run of shows since 2008-09’s Taking Chances world tour.

Dion left the spotlight for a short while in 2016 after her longtime husband and manager René Angélil died from complications of cancer.

When asked what Courage meant to her, Dion revealed that it was about finding her “inner strength” and a way for her to “keep going.”

READ MORE: Margaret Trudeau on her JFL42 1-woman show and the struggle of mental illness

“I think I went through a lot, and life had given me the tools to find courage and to keep going,” she said. “The people that I love so much embraced the moments that were difficult, [and] they gave me so much strength.”

“Then a song came that was called Courage, and it didn’t take long for all of us to say: ‘I think the album should be called Courage,’” Dion added.

Dion’s three latest singles are now available on all major streaming platforms.

The full Courage album drops on Nov. 15. It is now available for pre-order.

READ MORE: Celine Dion announces new album, world tour with 12 Canadian dates

The long-awaited Courage tour kicks off on Sept. 18 in Quebec City at the iconic Videotron Centre.

Dion will perform three nights at the venue before completing the rest of the extensive North American tour, which includes 17 Canadian dates.

WATCH: Celine Dion announces new world tour, album in 2019

Tickets and additional information can be found on the official Celine Dion website.

—

Courage tour North American dates

** All Canadian shows are bolded **

Sept. 18 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 20 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 21 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 26 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Sept. 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Sept. 30 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Oct. 1 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Oct. 4 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Oct. 5 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Oct. 15 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 16 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bank Arena

Oct. 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Oct. 30 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Dome

Nov. 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Nov. 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Dec. 3 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Dec. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Dec. 7 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

Dec. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Dec. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Jan. 8 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Jan. 17 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 18 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Feb. 1 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Feb. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 5 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 7 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 9 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Feb. 22 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Feb. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

Feb. 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Feb. 29 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

March 3 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ NYCB Live’s, Nassau Coliseum

March 7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

March 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Ticket details for the following shows are currently unavailable:

March 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

March 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center

April 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

April 9 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

April 11— San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

April 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

April 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre

April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis