Margaret Trudeau on her JFL42 1-woman show and the struggle of mental illness

Margaret Trudeau is taking the stage at JFL42, but it’s not all comedy.

While the show about her storied life has some funny moments, don’t be fooled. Trudeau is also broaching the more serious topics in Certain Woman of an Age: her isolation as wife to the former prime minister of Canada, Pierre Trudeau, the tragic death of her son, Michel, and her life-long battle with mental illness.

Indeed, it’s the mental illness discussion Trudeau seems most animated about, and through her show she seeks to increase awareness of mental health care and eradicate the stigma associated with seeking help.

Presented in an intimate format, Trudeau asks her audience for comment and query, giving the show a very comforting, open feel.

Global News sat down with Trudeau in Toronto before her show run, and she was brought to tears by the memory of her late son. She also candidly addressed Canada’s mental-health stigma, and reinforced the need for education and understanding.

You can catch ‘Certain Woman of an Age’ at Jane Mallett Theatre in Toronto on the following dates:

Sept. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 22, 2 p.m. (matinee)

—

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868) all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

—

