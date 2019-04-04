Celine Dion announces new album, world tour with 10 Canadian dates

Celine Dion is back on top after making her way back to the spotlight. Ahead of concluding her longstanding 16-year residencies in Las Vegas, she’s just announced her first North American tour in more than a decade.

That’s right. The Courage World tour kicks off this fall, starting with four shows in her home province of Quebec, all before a plethora of shows across Canada and the U.S.

The massive 55-date trek will coincide with the release of a brand new album of the same name. It’s her biggest run of shows since 2008/2009’s Taking Chances world tour.

Dion, 51, revealed the news during an exclusive event at the Ace Hotel Theater in L.A. on Wednesday evening. The event was livestreamed via Facebook.

During the announcement, the All By Myself singer performed some of her biggest hits including I’m Alive and My Heart Will Go On, before engaging her fans in an intimate Q&A session.

Dion left the spotlight for a short while in 2016 after her longtime husband and manager René Angélil, tragically died from complications of cancer.

When asked what Courage meant to her, Dion revealed that it was about finding her “inner strength” and a way for her to “keep going.”

“I think I went through a lot,” she said, “and life had given me the tools to find courage, and to keep going. The people that I love so much embraced the moments that were difficult [and] they gave me so much strength.”

“Then a song came that was called Courage,” she revealed, “and it didn’t take long for all of us to say, ‘I think the album should be called Courage.'”

Courage will serve as Dion’s 12th English-language studio album and her 27th overall. It is expected to drop sometime before the tour commences in September.

For the first time in over a decade, Celine Dion will tour North America. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12. Team Celine presale starts Monday, April 8. For more info including all tour dates go to https://t.co/PbVwUvFssV – Team Celine https://t.co/spxgqjVxUZ pic.twitter.com/qo4lu7xK22 — Celine Dion (@celinedion) April 3, 2019

Dion has seemingly always held strong family values. Since giving birth to her second and third child in late 2010, Dion opted to cut down on her touring schedule in order to spend time with her family.

She even brought the three of them on the road with her whenever on tour, however, this time around, she revealed that this would not be the case.

“I’m not going on tour with my kids. They’re very mature now and very independent,” she said. “Eleven days is the longest time I’ve been away from them.”

When asked what fans could expect from the tour, Dion promised both a big production and a variety of some of her biggest hits. “I would like for this tour to be the most spectacular tour,” she said.

“It’s not gonna be the Las Vegas show,” she added. “It’s gonna be the songs that I hope that you want to hear. The songs that you used to hear me sing.”

“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, but now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world,” she continued.

Tickets for the Courage world tour go on sale to the general public on April 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

After leaving Quebec, Dion will perform shows across Ontario, B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

An exclusive ‘Team Celine’ presale grants early access to ticket buyers, beginning April 8. Additional details can be found through the official Celine Dion website.

‘Courage’ tour North American dates

** All Canadian shows are bolded **

Sept. 18 — Québec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 20 — Québec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 26 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Sept. 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Oct. 16 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24 — U.S. Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bank Arena

Oct. 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Oct. 30 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Dome

Nov. 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Nov. 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Dec. 3 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Dec. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Dec. 7 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

Dec. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Jan. 8 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Jan. 17 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 30 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center

Feb. 1 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center

Feb. 3 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 5 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 7 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 9 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Feb. 22 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Feb. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

Feb. 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

March 3 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ NYCB Live’s, Nassau Coliseum

March 7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

March 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Ticket details for these shows are currently unavailable

March 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

March 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center

April 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

April 9 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

April 11— San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

April 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

April 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre

April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

