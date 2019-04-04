Celine Dion announces new album, world tour with 10 Canadian dates
Celine Dion is back on top after making her way back to the spotlight. Ahead of concluding her longstanding 16-year residencies in Las Vegas, she’s just announced her first North American tour in more than a decade.
That’s right. The Courage World tour kicks off this fall, starting with four shows in her home province of Quebec, all before a plethora of shows across Canada and the U.S.
The massive 55-date trek will coincide with the release of a brand new album of the same name. It’s her biggest run of shows since 2008/2009’s Taking Chances world tour.
Dion, 51, revealed the news during an exclusive event at the Ace Hotel Theater in L.A. on Wednesday evening. The event was livestreamed via Facebook.
During the announcement, the All By Myself singer performed some of her biggest hits including I’m Alive and My Heart Will Go On, before engaging her fans in an intimate Q&A session.
Dion left the spotlight for a short while in 2016 after her longtime husband and manager René Angélil, tragically died from complications of cancer.
When asked what Courage meant to her, Dion revealed that it was about finding her “inner strength” and a way for her to “keep going.”
“I think I went through a lot,” she said, “and life had given me the tools to find courage, and to keep going. The people that I love so much embraced the moments that were difficult [and] they gave me so much strength.”
“Then a song came that was called Courage,” she revealed, “and it didn’t take long for all of us to say, ‘I think the album should be called Courage.'”
Courage will serve as Dion’s 12th English-language studio album and her 27th overall. It is expected to drop sometime before the tour commences in September.
Dion has seemingly always held strong family values. Since giving birth to her second and third child in late 2010, Dion opted to cut down on her touring schedule in order to spend time with her family.
She even brought the three of them on the road with her whenever on tour, however, this time around, she revealed that this would not be the case.
“I’m not going on tour with my kids. They’re very mature now and very independent,” she said. “Eleven days is the longest time I’ve been away from them.”
When asked what fans could expect from the tour, Dion promised both a big production and a variety of some of her biggest hits. “I would like for this tour to be the most spectacular tour,” she said.
“It’s not gonna be the Las Vegas show,” she added. “It’s gonna be the songs that I hope that you want to hear. The songs that you used to hear me sing.”
“I’m so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, but now I get the chance to create a brand new show and bring it to them in North America, and around the world,” she continued.
Tickets for the Courage world tour go on sale to the general public on April 12 at 10 a.m. ET.
After leaving Quebec, Dion will perform shows across Ontario, B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
An exclusive ‘Team Celine’ presale grants early access to ticket buyers, beginning April 8. Additional details can be found through the official Celine Dion website.
‘Courage’ tour North American dates
** All Canadian shows are bolded **
Sept. 18 — Québec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 20 — Québec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 26 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Sept. 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Oct. 16 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Oct. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24 — U.S. Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bank Arena
Oct. 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Oct. 30 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Dome
Nov. 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Nov. 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Dec. 3 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Dec. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Dec. 7 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center
Dec. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Jan. 8 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jan. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Jan. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Jan. 17 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
Jan. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 30 — San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center
Feb. 1 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center
Feb. 3 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 5 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Feb. 7 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 9 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
Feb. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Feb. 22 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Feb. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
Feb. 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
March 3 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ NYCB Live’s, Nassau Coliseum
March 7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
March 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Ticket details for these shows are currently unavailable
March 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
March 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center
April 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
April 9 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
April 11— San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
April 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
April 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre
April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
