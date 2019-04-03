Eagles plan special, full-length ‘Hotel California’ shows in Las Vegas

Nearly 43 years after its release, the Eagles will perform their 1976 smash-hit album Hotel California in its entirety.

The news was revealed in an official press release posted to the band’s website.

The Eagles — Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, along with Vince Gill and the late Glenn Frey‘s son, Deacon Frey — will play the seminal record in full for two nights only at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

These will be the Eagles’ only North American performances in 2019. Currently, the band has no plans to extend its Hotel California tour or play any concerts dates afterward.

Hotel California is the third-bestselling U.S. album in recorded history. It topped the charts with the singles New Kid in Town and Hotel California.

Both tracks earned the band a golden statue at the Grammy Awards. Hotel California won Record of the Year in 1978, while New Kid in Town won the Best Arrangement for Voices award.

As of this writing, Hotel California has been certified 26 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The Eagles also hold the No. 1 position for bestselling album in the U.S. for their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 record, which is now 38 times platinum.

Tickets for the exclusive Hotel California performances go on sale to the general public on April 12 at 1 p.m. ET

American Express cardholders will be granted early access to a presale beginning on April 8 at 1 p.m.

Diehard Eagles fans also have the opportunity to purchase premium packages from LaneOne, which include seats within the first three rows, transportation to the venue and hotel accommodations.

‘Hotel California’ exclusive performances

Sept. 27 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sept. 28 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

