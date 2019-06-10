Celine Dion bids emotional farewell to Las Vegas in final show

After 16 years and more than 1,100 shows, Celine Dion has ended her record-breaking residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev.

The final show took place on Saturday night as the My Heart Will Go On singer performed in front of more than 4,200 fans.

In a tribute to her late husband and manager, René Angelil, Dion shared an intimate montage of pictures of the two together. She then invited her three children onstage, who gifted her with a bouquet of flowers.

Flying On My Own (Live from Las Vegas)… Enjoy! Bonne écoute !

As a final treat to her fans, Dion, 51, also debuted a brand-new song entitled Flying on My Own (or FOMO), which is set to be part of her upcoming studio album, Courage.

“I am very excited and I am a little bit emotional at the same time,” Dion told the crowd during a speech, as reported by the Montreal Gazette.

“There are lots of wonderful memories, but it’s kind of strange at the same time because when they started to put it together, I was here and it was like, ‘I don’t know.’”

Dion continued: “Then I must have misunderstood something because I thought I was going to be here for three months or something like this, and here we are 16 years later. Maybe we have saved the best for last.”

“I’m both proud and humbled by what we’ve accomplished at the Colosseum. This entire experience has been a huge part of my show business career, one that I will cherish forever,” she said.

“I have so many people to thank, but the most important thank you goes to my fans, who gave us the opportunity to do what we love.”

The Celine residency was Dion’s second. It kicked off in March 2011 and included a whopping 427 shows overall, grossing nearly US$250 million by June 2019.

She initially began her Las Vegas stint with A New Day in 2003. She played 714 shows and earned $385.1 million by the time the residency concluded in 2007.

To this day, A New Day is still the highest-grossing residency of all time, with Celine taking second place, according to Billboard.

As of this writing, Courage has no official release date, although it is expected to drop sometime in November. It serves as Dion’s 12th English-language studio album and her 27th overall.

The singer is now set to embark on a gigantic concert tour this September, hitting several Canadian provinces, including Quebec, Ontario, B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as the U.S.

Tickets for the Courage tour are now on sale.

Courage tour North American dates

** All Canadian shows are bolded **

Sept. 18 — Québec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 20 — Québec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 26 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Sept. 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Sept. 30 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Oct. 16 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bank Arena

Oct. 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Oct. 30 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Dome

Nov. 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Nov. 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Dec. 3 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Dec. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Dec. 7 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

Dec. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Dec. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Jan. 8 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Jan. 17 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 18 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Feb. 1 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Feb. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 5 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 7 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 9 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Feb. 22 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Feb. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

Feb. 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

March 3 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ NYCB Live’s, Nassau Coliseum

March 7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

March 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

March 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

March 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center

April 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

April 9 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

April 11— San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

April 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

April 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre

April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

