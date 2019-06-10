Celine Dion bids emotional farewell to Las Vegas in final show
After 16 years and more than 1,100 shows, Celine Dion has ended her record-breaking residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nev.
The final show took place on Saturday night as the My Heart Will Go On singer performed in front of more than 4,200 fans.
In a tribute to her late husband and manager, René Angelil, Dion shared an intimate montage of pictures of the two together. She then invited her three children onstage, who gifted her with a bouquet of flowers.
As a final treat to her fans, Dion, 51, also debuted a brand-new song entitled Flying on My Own (or FOMO), which is set to be part of her upcoming studio album, Courage.
READ MORE: Brian Wilson postpones tour, says he feels ‘mentally insecure’
“I am very excited and I am a little bit emotional at the same time,” Dion told the crowd during a speech, as reported by the Montreal Gazette.
“There are lots of wonderful memories, but it’s kind of strange at the same time because when they started to put it together, I was here and it was like, ‘I don’t know.’”
Dion continued: “Then I must have misunderstood something because I thought I was going to be here for three months or something like this, and here we are 16 years later. Maybe we have saved the best for last.”
WATCH: 7-year-old girl performs song and wows crowd during Celine Dion concert
“I’m both proud and humbled by what we’ve accomplished at the Colosseum. This entire experience has been a huge part of my show business career, one that I will cherish forever,” she said.
“I have so many people to thank, but the most important thank you goes to my fans, who gave us the opportunity to do what we love.”
READ MORE: Beyoncé’s publicist tells fans to stop ‘spewing hate’ at wife of Warriors owner
The Celine residency was Dion’s second. It kicked off in March 2011 and included a whopping 427 shows overall, grossing nearly US$250 million by June 2019.
She initially began her Las Vegas stint with A New Day in 2003. She played 714 shows and earned $385.1 million by the time the residency concluded in 2007.
To this day, A New Day is still the highest-grossing residency of all time, with Celine taking second place, according to Billboard.
As of this writing, Courage has no official release date, although it is expected to drop sometime in November. It serves as Dion’s 12th English-language studio album and her 27th overall.
READ MORE: Celine Dion announces new album, world tour with 12 Canadian dates
The singer is now set to embark on a gigantic concert tour this September, hitting several Canadian provinces, including Quebec, Ontario, B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as the U.S.
Tickets for the Courage tour are now on sale.
Courage tour North American dates
** All Canadian shows are bolded **
Sept. 18 — Québec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 20 — Québec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre
Sept. 26 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Sept. 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Sept. 30 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
Oct. 16 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre
Oct. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena
Oct. 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Oct. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 24 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bank Arena
Oct. 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Oct. 30 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Dome
Nov. 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center
Nov. 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
Nov. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Dec. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Dec. 3 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Dec. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Dec. 7 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center
Dec. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Dec. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Jan. 8 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jan. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
Jan. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
Jan. 17 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
Jan. 18 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena
Jan. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
Jan. 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Feb. 1 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Feb. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
Feb. 5 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center
Feb. 7 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center
Feb. 9 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum
Feb. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena
Feb. 22 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
Feb. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
Feb. 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
March 3 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ NYCB Live’s, Nassau Coliseum
March 7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
March 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
March 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
March 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena
April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center
April 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
April 9 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena
April 11— San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center
April 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center
April 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
April 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre
April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.