Celine Dion talks ‘Courage’ and her late husband: “René will always be part of me”

Only hours after the release of three surprise singles — Imperfections, Lying Down and Courage — Celine Dion visited the Today show on Wednesday to take part in an in-depth interview all about her upcoming album.

While the highly anticipated record, Courage (2019), played the biggest role in the interview, Dion, 51, also spoke about her ongoing tour of the same name and how she has been since the tragic passing of her husband and former manager René Angélil in 2016. Angélil passed away after a lengthy battle with throat cancer.

Almost immediately, the pop star spoke of the connection between her new album and beloved husband.

“Courage was representing the whole losing my husband, losing my manager, my kids losing their father and to find the strength to keep going because I wanted to,” she said.

Courage will serve as Dion’s 12th English-language studio album and the first in six years. It’s also the star’s 27th album overall and will be the first not to include any input from Angélil.

Dion also said that despite her former husband not being there physically, she still feels his presence spiritually.

“When I say ‘without René,’ it’s without René physically because René will always be part of me. Before I talk, he goes through my mind,” she said.

“Would he do that?” the singer said. “Is it too edgy? Would he be approving of that?”

“I believed in him so much and I still do,” Dion added. “But there’s a point that he’s not here anymore. I have to take charge of my life.”

While Dion said she still isn’t ready to date, she remained positive:.

“I’m very lucky and happy to have people in my surrounding to make me laugh,” she said.

“I miss to be touched. I miss to be hugged. I miss to be told: ‘You’re beautiful.’ I miss what a boyfriend and I miss what a husband would do.”

Dion’s three latest singles are now available on all major streaming platforms.

The full Courage album drops on Nov. 15. It is now available for pre-order.

The long-awaited Courage tour is currently underway. It kicked off on Sept. 18 in Quebec City at the Videotron Centre.

Dion was set to perform three nights at the venue before completing the rest of the extensive North American tour, which includes 17 Canadian dates.

“I was born for this.” Watch @celinedion’s full exclusive interview with @sheinellejones about her new album, first tour since losing her husband three years ago and more. pic.twitter.com/xZvkoTxhSf — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 18, 2019

Tickets and additional information can be found on the official Celine Dion website.

—

Courage tour North American dates

** All Canadian shows are bolded **

Sept. 18 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 20 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 21 — Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Centre

Sept. 26 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Sept. 27 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Sept. 30 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Oct. 1 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Oct. 4 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Oct. 5 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

Oct. 15 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 16 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 18 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

Oct. 20 — Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Oct. 22 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 24 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bank Arena

Oct. 26 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 28 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Oct. 30 — Fargo, N.D. @ Fargo Dome

Nov. 1 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

Nov. 3 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

Nov. 5 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Dec. 1 — Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Dec. 3 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Dec. 5 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Dec. 7 — Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center

Dec. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 10 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 13 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Dec. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Jan. 8 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jan. 11 — Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

Jan. 13 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 15 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

Jan. 17 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 18 — Miami, Fla. @ American Airlines Arena

Jan. 21 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

Jan. 30 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Feb. 1 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Feb. 3 — Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 5 — Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

Feb. 7 — New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 9 — Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 11 — Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

Feb. 22 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Feb. 24 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

Feb. 26 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 28 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Feb. 29 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

March 3 — Uniondale, N.Y. @ NYCB Live’s, Nassau Coliseum

March 7 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

March 11 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 13 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Ticket details for the following shows are currently unavailable:

March 24 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

March 26 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 30 — Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

April 2 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ STAPLES Center

April 7 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

April 9 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oracle Arena

April 11— San Francisco, Calif. @ Chase Center

April 13 — Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

April 15 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

April 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

April 21 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place

April 25 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ SaskTel Centre

April 27 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

Dion’s full interview on the Today show can be seen above.

