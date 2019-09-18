U2 to conclude ‘The Joshua Tree tour 2019’ with first-ever performance in India

Before even kicking off the upcoming trek, U2 has just unveiled the details of its final show on ‘The Joshua Tree tour 2019.’

Following the success of the critically-acclaimed 2017 ‘Joshua Tree tour,’ the Irish rockers are still celebrating the 30-year anniversary of one of their most beloved albums, The Joshua Tree (1987). However, this time around, they’ll be visiting cities across Asia and Oceania.

The best part? As announced by frontman Bono and guitarist The Edge via Instagram on Wednesday morning, the Vertigo hit-makers will be taking their huge production to Mumbai, India to conclude the highly-anticipated tour — making it U2’s first time ever in the country.

“Bono, what are you going to be doing on Dec. 15, 2019?’ asks the 58-year-old guitarist in the video.

“Oh, I’m going to be in Mumbai, India,” replies Bono, 59.

“And what are you going to be doing there?” asks The Edge, to which Bono replies, “I’m going to be in DY Patil Stadium, at a U2 show.”

“Wow, and what’s that going to be like?” the guitarist asks again.

“Certainly one of the greatest moments of my life,” concludes Bono.

The DY Patil Stadium houses 56,000 guests at a time and is often used for games of soccer and cricket. In the past it has welcomed a small group of musical artists, including Justin Bieber.

On coming to India, bassist Adam Clayton told Variety,

“We’re much looking forward to bringing a dash of Dublin to Mumbai, India — a country famous for its rich culture of art, music, movies, theater, literature, food and so much more.

“There’s a lot of excitement in the U2 camp,” he added.

The Edge stated: “We have been around the world with The Joshua Tree, and we can’t think of a better place to celebrate the end of this tour.”

Since the ‘Joshua Tree’ anniversary tour kicked off in 2017, U2 have pulled in nearly US$317 million. U2 played not only Europe and Latin America, but North American too, with a handful of Canadian dates over the summer.

U2 fan club members will be eligible to join an exclusive presale taking place between Sept. 24 and 25. General tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 1.

Tickets and additional information can be found through the official U2 website.

Remaining ‘The Joshua Tree tour’ dates

Nov. 8, 2019 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Mt. Smart Stadium

Nov. 9, 2019 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Mt. Smart Stadium

Nov. 12, 2019 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium

Nov. 15, 2019 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium

Nov. 19, 2019 — Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Oval

Nov. 22, 2019 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Cricket Ground

Nov. 23, 2019 — Sydney, Australia @ Sydney Cricket Ground

Nov. 27, 2019 — Perth, Australia @ Optus Stadium

Nov. 30, 2019 — Kallang, Singapore @ National Stadium

Dec. 1, 2019 — Kallang, Singapore @ National Stadium

Dec. 4, 2019 — Tokyo, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena

Dec. 5, 2019 — Tokyo, Japan @ Saitama Super Arena

Dec. 8, 2019 — Seoul, South Korea @ Gocheok Sky Dome

Dec. 11, 2019 — Manila, Philippines @ Philippine Arena

Dec. 15, 2019 — Mumbai, India @ DY Patil Stadium

— U2 is: Bono, The Edge, Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr.

