David Bowie alumni announce A Bowie Celebration 2020 tour, 4 Canadian dates

Nearly a year after a critically-acclaimed run across North America, A Bowie Celebration will be returning to the U.S. and Canada to celebrate the life and music of David Bowie, the late music icon.

A Bowie Celebration (or ABC) is a band consisting of a variety of constantly-rotating musicians, spanning various eras of Bowie’s legendary music career.

Most notably, Mike Garson leads the roster as Bowie’s longest-standing touring musician. He was the Starman singer’s longtime keyboard and piano player.

The 74-year-old made the official 2020 ‘David Bowie Alumni tour’ announcement via Twitter on Monday morning.

We’re back North America! Get your tickets Friday for our Diamond Dogs and Ziggy Stardust @BowieTour w/ an all Bowie alumni band and featured vocalists like @coreyglover and @evanrachelwood plus additional special guests to be announced! https://t.co/RL4hXwtbIO #abowiecelebration pic.twitter.com/vFRKpGdVLI — Mike Garson (@mikegarson) September 16, 2019

While unveiling the impressive and extensive touring lineup, Garson also revealed that the tour will see the latest iteration of ABC playing two of Bowie’s most popular albums in their entirety — The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars (1972) and Diamond Dogs (1974).

The 28-date trek kicks off in Mesa, Ariz. on March 4, before concluding in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on April 11.

Before the all-star group hits North America, they are set to play a short series of European and U.K. dates.

Joining Garson this time around will be Gerry Leonard, Carmine Rojas, Charlie Sexton and Kevin Armstrong among many other musicians — each enriched with a story and time period of performing and/or recording with Bowie in his lifetime.

Garson joined the Spiders from Mars back in 1972 on the Ziggy Stardust tour and played over 1,000 shows with Bowie, right through to his final U.S. performance in 2006.

He was featured on over 20 Bowie albums and contributed the piano solo on the title track of 1973’s Aladdin Sane, considered by many to be a monumental moment in Bowie’s overall sound.

Each show will be different, featuring “an ever-rotating mix of hits and deep cuts,” and, of course, including a range of different vocalists fit to perform the Bowie classics.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. and will be available through the official A Bowie Celebration website.

There will be four Canadian shows total, including: Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg and Toronto.

A Bowie Celebration 2020 North American tour dates

** All Canadian dates are bolded **

March 4 — Mesa, Ariz. @ Mesa Arts Center

March 6 — Pasadena, Calif. @ The Rose

March 7 — San Diego, Calif. @ Belly Up

March 8 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

March 11 — Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom

March 12 — Seattle, Wash. @ Neptune

March 13 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Commodore Ballroom

March 15 — Calgary, Alta. @ Palace Theatre

March 17 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Burton Cummings

March 19 — St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theatre

March 20 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 21 — Toronto, Ont. @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

March 22 — Munhall, Pa. @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

March 24 — Falls Church, Va. @ The State Theatre

March 26 — Derry, N.H. @ Tupelo Music Hall

March 27 — Medford, Mass. @ Chevalier Theatre

March 28 — Lebanon, N.H. @ Lebanon Opera House

March 29 — New London, Conn. @ Garde Arts Center @ Mainstage

March 31 — New York City, N.Y. @ Sony Hall

April 1 — Red Bank, N.J. @ Count Basie

April 2 — Princeton, N.J. @ McCarter Theatre Center

April 3 — Englewood, N.J. @ Bergen PAC

April 4 — Glenside, Pa. @ Keswick Theatre

April 5 — Brookville, N.Y. @ Tilles Center

April 7 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

April 9 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Capitol Theatre

April 10 — Lakeland, Fla. @ RP Funding Center

April 11 — Fort Lauderdale, Fla. @ Amaturo

