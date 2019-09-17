Whitney Houston hologram tour plots 2020 dates

Months after teasing an ambitious hologram tour, Base Hologram, alongside the Whitney Houston estate, has made its vision become a reality.

The L.A.-based hologram company, with the approval of the singer’s family, will be taking a digital version of the late Whitney Houston across the U.K. and Europe early next year for a 26-date trek — the An Evening With Whitney tour.

The news was revealed on Tuesday in an official press release.

“Whitney’s U.K. fans will be the first to experience this iconic and awe-inspiring mixed media performance,” the company said in a tweet.

We are pleased to announce An Evening With Whitney: The #WhitneyHouston Hologram Tour! Whitney's UK fans will be the first to experience this iconic and awe-inspiring mixed media performance. ✨🎤✨ Tickets go on sale this Friday 9/20 at 9 AM BST https://t.co/yUD4QCIykm pic.twitter.com/uapZKxIbth — BASE Hologram (@BASEHologram) September 17, 2019

The exclusive run will feature some of Houston’s greatest hits as well as some deep cuts performed by a full live backing band. The vocals will be provided mostly by master recordings of the singer.

READ MORE: Haviah Mighty wins 2019 Polaris Music Prize

The I Will Always Love You singer’s sole estate executor and sister-in-law Pat Houston has been working closely with Base Hologram CEO Brian Becker to create and perfect the whole experience.

“A hologram show is all about the imagination and creating a wow factor that extends to an incredible experience to enjoy for years to come,” Pat Houston said in a statement.

“Whitney is not with us, but her music will live with us forever. We know we made the right decision partnering with Base because they understand how important it is to produce a phenomenal hologram.”

The Houston-inspired hologram concert won’t be the first produced by Base Hologram. The company launched the North American In Dreams tour last October featuring a hologram of the legendary Roy Orbison.

The company was also set to launch an Amy Winehouse hologram tour in mid-2019, but it was delayed in February as it “needed to be worked on delicately and in an extremely respectful manner.”

READ MORE: Mandy Moore returns with ‘When I Wasn’t Watching,’ 1st song in 10 years

The rise in interest for hologram tours has sparked of controversy among many music lovers, related to issues of consent, ethics and overall quality.

Here’s what some concerned Twitter users had to say:

The #WhitneyHouston hologram tour is a disgusting, disrespectful money grab by people who u$ed her in life and are clearly continuing to do so in death. Anyone who thinks a hologram could exude the soul and energy of any human being, let alone Whitney Houston, is sadly mistaken. — Kiki (@KikiNBL) September 17, 2019

Whitney Houston hologram tour is the worst thing I’ve ever heard of in my life for many reasons. I won’t support that. — Regina&Roger (@RogerStan123) September 17, 2019

I’m gone also pass on these Whitney Houston hologram tour dates 🙅🏾‍♂️. Will they just let her Rest In Peace?!! This is crazy. Bish if we wanna see Whitney we can just log onto YouTube! — Vince J. Blige (@Vince_Aries) September 17, 2019

“Just heard on [the] radio [that a] Whitney Hologram Tour [is] coming to the U.K. next year,” tweeted another user. “I’m sure Whitney wouldn’t have wanted this, or am I wrong?”

READ MORE: ‘The Goldfinch’ bombs, may cost Warner Bros., Amazon $50M

No official Canadian tour dates have been announced for the An Evening With Whitney tour. Additional updates and information can be found on the official website.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Sept. 20 at 4 a.m. ET (9 a.m. BST).

‘An Evening With Whitney’ U.K. and European tour dates 2020

Feb. 27 – Liverpool, England @ M&S Bank Arena 2 Arena

Feb. 28 – Manchester, England @ Apollo

Feb. 29 – Leeds, England @ First Direct Arena

March 1 – Glasgow, Scotland @ SEC Armadillo

March 2 – Aberdeen, Scotland @ P&J Arena

March 3 – Dublin, Ireland @ Bord Gais Theatre

March 4 – Birmingham, England @ Arena

March 5 – Bournemouth, England @ Bournemouth International Centre

March 6 – Cardiff, Wales @ Motorpoint Arena

March 7 – Brighton, England @ Centre

March 9 – Nottingham, England @ Royal Concert Hall

March 10 – London, England @ Hammersmith Apollo

March 12 – Brussels, Belgium @ Bozar

March 13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

March 14 – Ghent, Belgium @ Capitole

March 19 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

March 20 – Berlin, Germany @ Admirals Palast

March 22 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadhalle F

March 23 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ Inchebo Expo Arena

March 25 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Forum Black Box

March 26 – Olso, Norway @ Folketeatret

March 28 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Cirkus

March 30 – St. Petersburg, Russia @ BKZ Oktyabrisky

March 31 – Moscow, Russia @ Kremlin Concert Hall

April 2 – Kyiv, Ukraine @ Palace Ukraine

April 3 – Minsk, Belarus @ Palace of the Republic

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis