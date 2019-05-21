Whitney Houston hologram tour, Broadway show planned

Base Hologram has partnered with the Whitney Houston estate to launch an upcoming hologram tour of the late singer.

The L.A.-based hologram company revealed the news on Monday via Twitter, writing: “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with the estate of Whitney Houston to celebrate #WhitneyHouston‘s incredible legacy.”

“(The An Evening With Whitney tour) is set to commence in early 2020,” the company added.

We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston to celebrate #WhitneyHouston's incredible legacy in "An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” set to commence early 2020. Stay tuned in the coming months for more info! pic.twitter.com/xK26gacXKb — BASE Hologram (@BASEHologram) May 20, 2019

The I Will Always Love You singer’s sole estate executor and sister-in-law Pat Houston will be working closely with Base Hologram CEO Brian Becker in order to create and perfect the experience, according to Billboard.

An Evening With Whitney will reportedly feature some of Houston’s greatest hits as well as some deep cuts performed by a full live backing band. The vocals will be provided mostly by master recordings of the singer.

“Each step of the way and on every decision, Pat Houston and the estate are side by side with us,” Becker told Billboard. “It’s very important for us to have their input. You want to be respectful and celebratory, and it’s good to have a couple sets of eyes to make sure you’re doing that within the context of what represents the artist best.”

He added that the parties are currently working in the studio and creating video for the ambitious project. Music video director and choreographer Fatima Robinson was also enlisted as creative director for the highly anticipated show.

“Whitney adored her audiences, and that’s why we know she would have loved this holographic theatrical concept,” said Pat Houston.

“An event at this level is something special, and Base Hologram’s track record to be fully authentic and respectful made them the perfect partner.”

“This upcoming tour will allow audiences to experience Whitney’s amazing voice and passion for music for a long time to come and help them share that magic with future generations,” she added.

It’s been seven years since Houston’s passing, and in that time, Pat Houston has denied all requests and pitches made to the estate.

However, according to the New York Times, she is now in talks to release an album comprised of the singer’s unreleased music and even potentially create a Broadway show.

“Everything is about timing for me,” said Pat Houston. “It’s been quite emotional for the past seven years, but now it’s about being strategic.”

The Houston-inspired hologram concert won’t be the first produced by Base Hologram. The company launched the North American In Dreams tour last October featuring a hologram of the legendary Roy Orbison.

The company was also set to launch an Amy Winehouse hologram tour in mid-2019, however it was delayed in February as it “needed to be worked on delicately and in an extremely respectful manner.”

The rise in interest for hologram tours has sparked a lot of controversy among many music lovers, including issues of consent, ethics and overall quality.

As of this writing, no dates have been revealed for the Whitney Houston hologram tour. However, official updates will be made through the official Base Hologram website.

