May 17, 2019 2:14 pm

Michael Jackson’s sons, Blanket and Prince, launch YouTube series

WATCH: Prince and Blanket Jackson review 'Avengers: Endgame' and debut YouTube series

A A

The sons of Michael Jackson, Prince (born Michael Jackson Jr.) and Blanket (born Prince Jackson II) have teamed up for their own YouTube series in which they review movies.

The channel was revealed by Prince, 22, in an Instagram post just days after his university graduation.

“We are very excited to announce that we are starting a movie review channel,” he wrote. “Right now, you can go see our first-ever video on my YouTube channel.”

In their debut video, the brothers review the record-smashing Avengers: Endgame, the most recent film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are joined by their older cousin Taj (Tariano Adryall Jackson) and a “special guest” named James Sutherland.

READ MORE: Prince Jackson graduates from college, poses with brother Blanket

The 44-minute-long video takes a spoiler-free, in-depth look at the globally successful movie.

It also gives viewers a good look at Blanket’s personality, as the 17-year-old — who is generally absent from the public eye and social media — takes the lead for the majority of its span. He also now refers to himself as “Bigi.”

View this post on Instagram

#endgame

A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on

“We know that this is a very rough first video,” wrote Prince, “but we want to take you on the journey with us as we improve and develop the show.”

The recent graduate added that the brothers will be starting a new channel “dedicated to the series” as the current page, Life On 2, is his own personal account.

The video also reveals that while the brothers enjoy cheese pizza and Gatorade, Blanket’s not one for the crusts.

READ MORE: Michael Jackson sexual abuse allegations — A timeline

T.J. (Tito Joe Jackson), who is the brother of Taj, later commented on Prince’s Instagram post.

“When there’s a family movie to discuss, I better be the invited guest host,” the 40-year-old wrote with a winking emoji, suggesting the late King of Pop’s sons review a movie about their own father.

T.J.’s remark may allude to the fact that both Prince and Blanket have avoided making comments regarding HBO’s Leaving Neverland documentary, unlike the rest of the Jackson family, including their older sister, Paris Jackson.

A young Wade Robson shaking hands with pop icon Michael Jackson in 1987 in a scene from HBO’s documentary, ‘Leaving Neverland.’

Dan Reed/HBO via AP

Leaving Neverland is a four-hour documentary that aims to expose allegations of sexual abuse against Michael Jackson by Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

As of this writing, Prince has not responded to T.J.’s comment.

