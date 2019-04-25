‘Avengers: Endgame’ review: A convoluted yet satisfying ending to the franchise

It feels like we’ve been waiting for years to find out what happens to our favourite superheroes in the Avengers franchise. We last left off at the end of Avengers: Infinity War as half of life on Earth disintegrated into ash and blew away, including Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and T’Challa (Black Panther), among many other fan favourites.

This all happened at the hand of Thanos, who sought to destroy the Avengers and seemed to achieve his goal — but that’s all too simple, right? Surely these characters can’t be dead for real, especially considering the numerous separate franchises dependent on them.

At just over three-plus hours, Endgame delivers emotional punches at a non-stop clip. While the action often dwindles in favour of (sometimes needless) dialogue, for fans of the Avengers it’s enjoyable to revisit all corners of the saga.

How long do I have to wait to find out the heroes’ ultimate fates? Do I ever find out?

Yes, of course you find out. One of the best aspects of Endgame is you don’t have to wait for very long before things are made clear. It’s not one of those action movies where everything is crammed into the final 20 minutes. Over its run time, dozens of stories are told concurrently with the main storyline, and while it may seem bloated in some moments, one fan’s semi-boring scene will be another’s ultimate.

Some people are calling this movie fan service. Is it?

Yes and no. While it’s impossible to argue that multiple events of Endgame aren’t deliberately included as a reward for MCU fans, most aren’t far-fetched considering the already-convoluted main story. And really, considering the density of the prior movies and the stories leading up to this point, it wouldn’t have been possible to make a movie that wasn’t fan service.

Based on the crowd reactions in the theatre — the cheers, whoops and sniffles — Marvel and Disney have succeeded with appeasing fans.

Do any superheroes stand out in the film?

This movie belongs to Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Both together and separate, the three men lead the film, which makes sense because of their spinoffs and fan-favourite statuses. It’s sad to realize that this might be the last we see of them. These guys provide an unexpected level of humour (especially Thor, who once again steals the show with his quips and this time around, his “physical humour”) and dramatic weight.

So what’s the bottom line?

Sure to please fans of the Avengers, Endgame is the cumulative result of years of cinema. Each MCU character has their moment in the spotlight, and it’s a veritable feast for the senses as our superheroes try to take down Thanos one more time.

Enjoy it and soak it in, because it might be the last time the gang’s all together.

‘Avengers: Endgame’ is now playing in theatres across Canada.