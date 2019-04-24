‘Jeopardy!’ champ James Holzhauer passes $1M mark

Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer eclipsed the $1-million mark in winnings on Tuesday during his 14th appearance on the game show.

After breaking the single-game winnings record twice, the professional gambler from Las Vegas counts his total season winnings at $1,061,554.

Holzhauer first won $110,914 on April 9 in a single game, breaking the previous record of $77,000.

Holzhauer then broke his own single-day record by winning $131,127 on April 17.

The 35-year-old father already has the top five one-day scores in the history of the game, which has aired regularly since 1984.

Holzhauer is quick on his feet and quick with the buzzer, displays an extraordinary breadth of knowledge and — true to his profession — is cold-blooded in his willingness to risk large amounts of money.

The show’s most hallowed records, set in 2004 when Ken Jennings won 74 games in a row and earned more than $2.5 million, seem like a plausible goal.

We can hardly keep track of James's Jeopardy! winnings! Luckily, we just launched the official James Tracker to monitor his progress. Check it out! https://t.co/c14uZOf5Wk pic.twitter.com/BikLUyKhSg — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) April 24, 2019

“My goal was just to be less nervous than the other players,” Holzhauer told the Associated Press. “Whenever I felt overwhelmed, I snapped my fingers three times and pictured a fun snow festival with my daughter.”

Many fans of Jeopardy! took to Twitter to celebrate Holzhauer’s accomplishments.

—With files from the Associated Press