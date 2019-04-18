Alex Trebek ‘feeling good,’ promises to return as host of ‘Jeopardy!’ next season

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek says he’s feeling good as he continues cancer therapy and is already working on the next season of the hit quiz show.

In a video posted on the Jeopardy! YouTube page, Trebek is seen on the show’s set.

The Sudbury, Ont.-born TV personality noted it’s the last day of taping for the 35th anniversary season.

“Some of you may recall that at the beginning of this season I promised you that we had some surprises in store for you. Well, of course, I had no idea at that time that there were some surprises in store for me as well,” Trebek said in the video.

“So here, on the last day of taping our 35th anniversary season, I wanted once again to thank you for your continuing messages of encouragement and support, particularly the many cards I’ve received from young people,” he said.

“I’m touched beyond words. I’ve always tried to be straight with you and I’m not going to stop now.

“Despite what you’ve all heard, I’m feeling good, I’m continuing with my therapy,”

Trebek also shared the news that the staff is working on Season 36.

“So I look forward to seeing you once again in September with all kinds of good stuff,” he concluded.

Trebek announced in a YouTube video on March 6 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He vowed to keep working and beat the low survival rate statistics for the disease.

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he said. “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.

“And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” he said.

Pancreatic cancer has one of the lowest survival rates of all cancers. According to the U.S. National Cancer Institute, the five-year survival rate from 2008 to 2014 was 8.5 per cent. Stage 4 is the most advanced form of the disease.

In Canada, an estimated 5,500 people were diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and 4,800 died from it in 2017, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

—With files from Global News’ Kerri Breen and the Canadian Press