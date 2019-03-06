Jeopardy host Alex Trebek says he has pancreatic cancer

Alex Trebek has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The Canadian-born Jeopardy host made the revelation in a video posted to the show’s official YouTube channel on Wednesday afternoon.

“Now, just like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer,” he said. “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working.

“And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers, also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

He then joked that he has to keep working due to contractual obligations.

“Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”