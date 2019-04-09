Entertainment
April 9, 2019 11:34 pm
Updated: April 9, 2019 11:36 pm

‘Jeopardy!’ contestant wins $110K, sets single-day cash winnings record

By Staff The Associated Press

This image made from video aired on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, April 9. 2019, and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows James Holzhauer. The 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings.

Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP
A A

A 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on Jeopardy! on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings.

The show said in a press release that James Holzhauer won the episode with a total of $110,914. The previous record of $77,000 was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

WATCH: ‘Keep the faith’ — Alex Trebek announces he’s been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Tuesday’s win was the fourth consecutive victory for Holzhauer, whose winnings total more than $244,000.

He will face two new challengers Wednesday.

READ MORE: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek says he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek revealed in March that he was diagnosed with advanced pancreatic cancer but said he intends to fight the disease and keep on working.

The episode that aired Tuesday was taped Feb. 11.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
james holzhauer
james holzhauer jeopardy
james holzhauer jeopardy record
james holzhauer jeopardy single day winnings record
Jeopardy
jeopardy record
jeopardy record winnings
jeopardy single day winnings record
jeopardy winnings record

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.