‘Jeopardy!’ contestant wins $110K, sets single-day cash winnings record

A 34-year-old professional sports gambler from Las Vegas won more than $110,000 on Jeopardy! on Tuesday, breaking the record for single-day cash winnings.

The show said in a press release that James Holzhauer won the episode with a total of $110,914. The previous record of $77,000 was set by Roger Craig in 2010.

Tuesday’s win was the fourth consecutive victory for Holzhauer, whose winnings total more than $244,000.

He will face two new challengers Wednesday.

The episode that aired Tuesday was taped Feb. 11.