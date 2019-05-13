Prince Jackson graduates from college, poses with brother Blanket

Prince Michael Jackson is a college graduate.

On Saturday, the 22-year-old son of the late Michael Jackson graduated from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

WATCH BELOW: Paris Jackson vaguely defends father Michael in reaction to HBO’s ‘Leaving Neverland’

Jackson’s cousin, TJ Jackson, shared a photo of the graduate on Twitter along with some words of congratulations.

READ MORE: Prince Jackson says he’s ‘honouring’ his dad Michael’s birthday in a ‘personal way’

“Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it,” he wrote. “Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you.”

Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. 📚 🎉 🍾 #graduation #congrats #proudcousin pic.twitter.com/Ij2I2TDZb8 — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) May 11, 2019

Prince’s 17-year-old brother Blanket was also pictured in a rare photograph, then Daily Mail reported.

As People noted, Jackson enrolled in Loyola back in 2015 after graduating from L.A.’s prestigious Buckley School, which educated such celebrities as Matthew Perry, Rashida Jones and Kim Kardashian.

Jackson, the oldest of the late King of Pop’s three children, was just 12 when his father passed away from an accidental overdose in 2009.