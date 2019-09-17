Mandy Moore returns with ‘When I Wasn’t Watching,’ 1st song in 10 years

Mandy Moore is back with a brand new single titled When I Wasn’t Watching, and it’s her first in more than a decade.

The 35-year-old’s last single, I Could Break Your Heart Any Day of the Week, dropped in 2009, following the release of her last studio album, Amanda Leigh (2009).

Earlier this year, as a surprise to many of her fans, the actress-singer revealed that she was in the studio working on brand new music, during an appearance on the Busy Tonight show.

Moore shared a lengthy Instagram post sharing some thoughts on her new single.

“I’m thrilled to share the first track from my forthcoming record. It’s been a bit of a winding road to get here but so worth it. More to come,” she said.

“It’s been ten years since I’ve released music and to be able to confidently step back in to this world with some of my very favorite humans and artists beside me is something else all together.”

Among those helping the star with her new music is producer Mike Viola (Fall Out Boy, Andrew McMahon) and her husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Goldsmith is the longtime frontman of American folk-rock band Dawes. The couple started dating in 2015 and got married last November.

To be able to confidently step back in to this world with some of my very favorite humans and artists beside me (Taylor Goldsmith, Mike Viola, @dawestheband and Jason Boesel) is something else all together. — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) September 17, 2019

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Moore told the host: “I am dipping my toe back in as we speak. I’ve just started writing.”

“I live with a songwriter so music is this sort of constant thread in our house,” she added. “We write together and we sing together, maybe we will (perform together). I sing on his (Goldsmith’s) records and I want him to come play on my records.”

Moore skyrocketed into the spotlight in 1999 with her hit pop single Candy before releasing her debut album So Real (1999), which was quickly certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

It’s unclear if Moore is working on a followup album to Amanda Leigh or just a variety of singles.

When I Wasn’t Watching is now available through all major streaming platforms.

