Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine shares uplifting cancer update

Three months after revealing his throat cancer diagnosis, Megadeth frontman, guitarist, primary songwriter and co-founder, Dave Mustaine, has offered an update on his health status for his fans and supporters.

The 58-year-old took to social media with a lengthy statement, revealing that he has almost completed his final round of chemotherapy treatment.

He wrote: “I wanted to take a moment to give you all an update on the current status of my health,” adding that his “doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress.”

I wish I could relive the years I lost on the road. Also, those long goodbyes. pic.twitter.com/sf3ZQOLmKW — Dave Mustaine (@DaveMustaine) September 5, 2019

“I want to thank all of you for the support and well wishes these last few months,” continued the Symphony of Destruction rocker.

Mustaine said: “I can’t express enough gratitude as it has made this hard road easier knowing you are in my corner fighting with me!”

The musician was candid about his illness back in June.

“[Cancer is] clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before…” he wrote.

Mustaine ensured fans by saying that he was working closely with his doctors to “map out a treatment plan,” which, he added, “they [felt] has a 90 per cent success rate.”

In his latest statement, Mustaine admitted that he was still being evaluated by the doctors and will continue to be “over the next few weeks.”

Unfortunately, for many fans across the globe, Megadeth’s entire summer tour itinerary was cancelled as a result of Mustaine’s diagnosis. The four-piece was set to hit the road this summer to celebrate their 35th anniversary.

Fortunately for others, however, the headbanger promised that this October’s upcoming Megacruise — the first ever — will still take place.

The inaugural event was revealed last October and invites hundreds of heavy metal fans from across the globe to join Megadeth and a variety of other all-star bands on a five-day cruise, starting at the port of Los Angeles, Calif.

Aside from Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Queensryche and Suicidal Tendencies are among many others set to hit the stage.

“I will keep you posted on my progress as we get closer to the sailing date of the first Megacruise,” said Mustaine.

He concluded: “We can’t wait to see you… Let’s make this event one for the record books. Less than 30 days till we are thrashing through the Pacific!”

Mustaine’s official statement can be read in full via Instagram.

