Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine reveals throat cancer diagnosis

Dave Mustaine, the lead singer, guitarist, primary songwriter and co-founder of American thrash metal outfit Megadeth, has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

The Symphony of Destruction rocker shared his revelation in an official statement on Monday morning via the band’s website.

“I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer,” wrote Mustaine, 57. “I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 per cent success rate.”

Mustaine continued: “It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before … Treatment has already begun.

“I’m so thankful for my whole team — family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more.”

READ MORE: 13-year-old drummer joins Metallica onstage to play ‘Seek and Destroy’

Unfortunately, for many fans across the globe, Megadeth’s entire summer tour itinerary has been cancelled. The four-piece was set to hit the road this summer to celebrate their 35th anniversary.

Fortunately for others, however, Mustaine promised that this October’s upcoming Megacruise — the first ever — will still take place.

“The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form,” he said.

The inaugural event was revealed last October and invites hundreds of heavy metal fans from across the globe to join Megadeth and a variety of other all-star bands on a five-day cruise, starting at the port of Los Angeles, Calif.

Aside from Megadeth, Anthrax, Testament, Queensryche and Suicidal Tendencies are set to hit the stage, among many others.

READ MORE: The Cult’s Ian Astbury talks Indigenous influence and the evolution of the band

In light of the unexpected news, Mustaine revealed that while he was recovering, the rest of the band — David Ellefson (bassist, co-founder), Kiko Loureiro (lead guitarist) and Dirk Verbeuren (drummer) — “are in the studio.”

He added that they were, indeed, working on a followup to 2016’s critically acclaimed Dystopia album.

“I can’t wait for everyone to hear,” he said.

“Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. I’ll keep everyone posted. See you soon.”

—

It’s currently unclear whether Megadeth will still be joining Ozzy Osbourne on his recently postponed North American tour early next year.

Global News has reached out to Universal Music for clarification.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis