Live Nation pauses all 2020 tours due to coronavirus

Live Nation is pausing all 2020 arena tours temporarily due to the growing concerns over the novel coronavirus.

According to Billboard, Live Nation is instructing its touring shows to prepare to return home.

The announcement will affect all Live Nation tours, domestically and internationally.

The concert promotion group told its employees it is pausing current touring arena shows through the end of the month, according to the outlet.

Only a few shows will go forward on Thursday and Friday but the remainder of shows beginning this weekend will be postponed until a further date.

Live Nation will re-evaluate the situation at the beginning of April. The company hopes to resume tours in May or June and is not planning on any staff layoffs.

Each day more and more announcements have rolled in about cancelled and postponed shows.

The waves of cancellations first began in late January and February as acts such as X Ambassadors, Khalid, BTS, Green Day and Avril Lavigne cancelled performances in Asia. Others, from Madonna to Queen to Maluma, backed out of scheduled performances in Europe, especially as officials put limits on public gatherings.

America’s most popular festival, the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, was set to take place in April but has been postponed to October. The electronic dance event Ultra in Miami was also postponed, while Austin’s South by Southwest festival, originally planned for March 13-22, was scrapped.

For most people, COVID-19 causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

—With files from The Associated Press