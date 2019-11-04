Ringo Starr announces 2020 tour with All Starr Band, 2 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

On Oct. 25, Ringo Starr released his latest studio album, What’s My Name? And he’s just unveiled plans to take it on the road.

That’s right. According to Billboard, the former Beatles drummer will embark on a 20-date North American tour along with his longtime backing band, the All-Starr Band.

Starr, 79, and co. will commence the tour on May 29, 2019 at Casino Rama, in Rama, Ont., before bringing the most recent album to the U.S.

This leg of the What’s My Name? tour concludes in Clearwater, Fla. on June 28, where Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band will be joined by American songwriting legend, Edgar Winter.

Winter, 72, will serve as special guest for a couple of the upcoming shows, with the Avett Brothers filling in his role on a handful more.

Though Rama is currently the only scheduled Canadian show on the mini-trek, the band will perform there for two nights in a row.

What’s My Name? serves as Starr’s 20th solo album overall, and yes, that doesn’t include The Beatles’ discography.

The album includes 10 brand new tracks, as well as a plethora of special musical guests.

6:10 Ringo Starr chats with Alan Cross about upcoming album, ‘What’s My Name?’ Ringo Starr chats with Alan Cross about upcoming album, ‘What’s My Name?’

What’s My Name? also features song credits from not only the other three Beatles — Paul McCartney, John Lennon and George Harrison — but a plethora of other musical guests, too, including Joe Walsh, Edgar Winter, Steve Lukather and Dave Stewart.

Full tour date listings, updates, and additional information can be found through Starr’s official website.

What’s My Name? is now available through all major streaming platforms.

As of this writing, ticket pricing and sale times have not yet been announced.

Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band 2020 North American tour dates

** All Canadian shows are bolded below **

May 29 — Rama, Ont. @ Casino Rama

May 30 — Rama, Ont. @ Casino Rama

June 2 — New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

June 3 — New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

June 5 — New York, N.Y. @ Beacon Theatre

June 9 — Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center *

June 10 — Boston, Mass. @ Boch Center Wang Theatre *

June 11 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of NH Pavilion *

June 13 — Providence, R.I. @ Providence Performing Arts Center

June 14 — Asbury Park, N.J. @ Paramount Theatre

June 16 — Baltimore, Md. @ Modell Lyric Theatre

June 17 — Baltimore, Md. @ Modell Lyric Theatre

June 19 — Lenox, Mass. @ Tanglewood

June 20 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

June 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Metropolitan Opera House

June 23 — Altanta, Ga. @ Cobb Energy Centre

June 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cobb Energy Centre

June 26 — St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre ^

June 27 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Casino

June 28 — Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall ^

* — w/ The Avett Brothers

^ — w/ Edgar Winter

