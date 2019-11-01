Rage Against the Machine to reunite in 2020, headline Coachella: report

Send this page to someone via email

Wake Up music fans. Along with yesterday’s official announcement of the long-awaited My Chemical Romance reunion, it’s possible that 2020 might mark the ultimate comeback of rock n’ roll after all.

Why, some might ask? Well, Rage Against the Machine (or RATM) are reportedly set to reunite as well.

The initial report came from Forbes on Friday, after an unverified Instagram account, under the band’s name, shared a photo with a list of five tour dates.

The same photo — which was captured by a Susana Hidalgo — was also shared to longtime guitarist Tom Morello‘s own account, days earlier.

That’s not all though. Early Friday morning, the official RATM YouTube channel shared a live performance of Killing in the Name from the band’s infamous live album, The Battle of Mexico City (2001).

Story continues below advertisement

According to the online publication, Wayne Kamemoto, a longtime associate of RATM told them that “the band’s social media is accurate.”

READ MORE: My Chemical Romance announces reunion show, first in 7 years

The Bulls On Parade rockers originally disbanded in 2000, after releasing their final album Renegades (2000).

All four original members: Morello, frontman Zack de la Rocha, drummer Brad Wilk, and bassist Tim Commerford reunited in 2007 at the much-beloved Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival before launching a worldwide tour between then and 2008.

They announced one final show in Los Angeles, Calif., in 2011 before ultimately calling it quits again.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, the demand for the political four-piece has only continued to rise.

READ MORE: Journey teams up with The Pretenders for lengthy North American tour, 3 Canadian dates

To keep some fans at bay, Morello, 55, Wilk, 51, and Commerford, 51, joined forces with Chuck D and DJ Lord (Public Enemy), as well as B-Real (Cypress Hill) to form their own supergroup — Prophets Of Rage.

Prophets of Rage is an ongoing project. It released its first and only album (self-titled) in 2011.

The group toured the world relentlessly playing mostly RATM covers, as well as a collection of Public Enemy and Cypress Hill hits.

Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against the Machine performs during the band’s headlining set at the ‘L.A. Rising’ concert at the Los Angeles Coliseum, Saturday, July 30, 2011, in Los Angeles, Calif. AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

RATM’s proposed new dates are all listed in the southern states, including two in Indio, Calif., which is the longtime home to Coachella.

Story continues below advertisement

The annual music festival — much like the rumoured tour dates — happens to take place on two weekends in April.

READ MORE: Ghost frontman Tobias Forge on the band’s 5th album, songwriting and what’s to come

Global News has reached out to a representative of both de la Rocha and Morello, as well as Sony Music Canada, seeking confirmation.

As of this writing, the unofficial Rage Against the Machine Instagram account has amassed more than 76,000 followers.

Members of the band Rage Against the Machine salute veterans during an anti-war concert at the Democratic National Convention in Denver, Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2008. Seen from left to right, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, Zack de la Rocha and Tim Commerford. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

That number continues to increase rapidly as multiple outlets report on the potential comeback.

Currently, there are no reports of any upcoming Canadian tour dates.

Rumoured Rage Against the Machine 2020 reunion shows

March 26 — El Paso, Tex.

March 28 — Las Cruces, N.M.

March 30 — Phoenix, Ari.

April 10 — Indio, Calif.

April 17 — Indio, Calif.

Story continues below advertisement