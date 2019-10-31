Journey teams up with The Pretenders for lengthy North American tour, 3 Canadian dates

Only days after wrapping their debut Las Vegas residency, Journey has announced an extensive North American tour for 2020.
And English-American rock outfit The Pretenders will be joining the Don’t Stop Believin’ rockers for all 60 dates.
Plans for the ambitious trek were unveiled on Thursday morning. It kicks off on May 15 in Ridgefield, Wash. Along the way, the duo will stop by three Canadian cities: Vancouver, Toronto and Quebec City.
Journey and The Pretenders will conclude the tour on Sept. 12 in Bethel, N.Y. — the small town where the original Woodstock festival was held in August 1969.
Both acts are Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Journey was welcomed in 2017, while The Pretenders joined the prestigious ranks back in 2005.
Currently, Journey’s lineup consists of frontman Arnel Pineda, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, drummer Steve Smith, and co-founding members Neal Schon (guitar) and Ross Valory (bass).
It’s unclear if the band is working on any new material. Their last record, Eclipse, was released in 2011 and only the second to feature vocals from Pineda.
The Pretenders, on the other hand, are still fronted by rock legend Chrissie Hynde, with longtime drummer and co-founder Martin Chambers.
Nick Wilkinson (bass), James Walbourne (lead guitar), Eric Heywood (guitar) and Carwyn Ellis (keyboard) round out the Back on the Chain Gang group’s lineup.
The band’s last album, Alone, was released in 2016. It’s unclear if they are working on new music, however their website is currently under maintenance, suggesting something new may be on the way.
Tickets for the mammoth tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. ET.
American Express and band-exclusive presale tickets go on sale on Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. ET.
Additional updates and information can be found through either Journey‘s official website of The Pretenders‘.
Journey/The Pretenders 2020 North American tour dates
** All Canadian dates have been bolded below **
May 15 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
May 16 – George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre
May 18 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena
May 20 – Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena
May 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
May 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
May 24 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
May 26 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
May 27 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion
May 29 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
May 30 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 1 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 2 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
June 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
June 6 – East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre
June 7 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
June 9 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
June 10 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena
June 19 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
June 20 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater
June 22 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP
June 24 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum
June 26 – St. Louis, Mo. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 27 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
June 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 2 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center
July 3 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 5 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
July 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
July 11 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 13 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
July 14 – Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Center
July 17 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre
July 18 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 29 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 30 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Aug. 1 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 2 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 4 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 5 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 7 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 8 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 10 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Aug. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Aug. 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Aug. 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 22 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Arena
Aug. 26 – Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf
Aug. 27 – New Orleans, L.A. @ Smoothie King Center
Aug. 29 – Bossier City, L.A. @ CenturyLink Center
Aug. 30 – Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Sept. 2 – San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center
Sept. 3 – Corpus Christi, Tex. @ American Bank Center Arena
Sept. 5 – Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Sept. 9 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena
Sept. 11 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
Sept. 12 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
