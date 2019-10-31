Journey teams up with The Pretenders for lengthy North American tour, 3 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

Only days after wrapping their debut Las Vegas residency, Journey has announced an extensive North American tour for 2020.

And English-American rock outfit The Pretenders will be joining the Don’t Stop Believin’ rockers for all 60 dates.

Plans for the ambitious trek were unveiled on Thursday morning. It kicks off on May 15 in Ridgefield, Wash. Along the way, the duo will stop by three Canadian cities: Vancouver, Toronto and Quebec City.

Journey and The Pretenders will conclude the tour on Sept. 12 in Bethel, N.Y. — the small town where the original Woodstock festival was held in August 1969.

Journey is heading on tour with @ThePretendersHQ! General onsale starts Fri, Nov 8 at 10am. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for select shows beginning Mon, Nov 4.

Both acts are Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees. Journey was welcomed in 2017, while The Pretenders joined the prestigious ranks back in 2005.

Currently, Journey’s lineup consists of frontman Arnel Pineda, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, drummer Steve Smith, and co-founding members Neal Schon (guitar) and Ross Valory (bass).

It’s unclear if the band is working on any new material. Their last record, Eclipse, was released in 2011 and only the second to feature vocals from Pineda.

The Pretenders, on the other hand, are still fronted by rock legend Chrissie Hynde, with longtime drummer and co-founder Martin Chambers.

Nick Wilkinson (bass), James Walbourne (lead guitar), Eric Heywood (guitar) and Carwyn Ellis (keyboard) round out the Back on the Chain Gang group’s lineup.

The band’s last album, Alone, was released in 2016. It’s unclear if they are working on new music, however their website is currently under maintenance, suggesting something new may be on the way.

Tickets for the mammoth tour go on sale Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. ET.

American Express and band-exclusive presale tickets go on sale on Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

Additional updates and information can be found through either Journey‘s official website of The Pretenders‘.

Journey/The Pretenders 2020 North American tour dates

** All Canadian dates have been bolded below **

May 15 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

May 16 – George, Wash. @ Gorge Amphitheatre

May 18 – Vancouver, B.C. @ Rogers Arena

May 20 – Boise, Idaho @ ExtraMile Arena

May 21 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

May 23 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

May 24 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 26 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

May 27 – Concord, Calif. @ Concord Pavilion

May 29 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

May 30 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 1 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 2 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

June 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

June 6 – East Troy, Wis. @ Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 7 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

June 9 – Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

June 10 – Des Moines, Iowa @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 19 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

June 20 – Durant, Okla. @ Choctaw Grand Theater

June 22 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 24 – Memphis, Tenn. @ FedExForum

June 26 – St. Louis, Mo. Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

June 30 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 2 – Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

July 3 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 5 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 8 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

July 10 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

July 11 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 13 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

July 14 – Quebec City, Que. @ Videotron Center

July 17 – Hartford, Conn. @ XFINITY Theatre

July 18 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 29 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 30 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug. 1 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 2 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 4 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug. 5 – Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 7 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 8 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 10 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Aug. 12 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Aug. 13 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Aug. 21 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 22 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Arena

Aug. 26 – Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf

Aug. 27 – New Orleans, L.A. @ Smoothie King Center

Aug. 29 – Bossier City, L.A. @ CenturyLink Center

Aug. 30 – Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 2 – San Antonio, Tex. @ AT&T Center

Sept. 3 – Corpus Christi, Tex. @ American Bank Center Arena

Sept. 5 – Houston, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Sept. 9 – Lexington, Ky. @ Rupp Arena

Sept. 11 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

Sept. 12 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

