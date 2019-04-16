Don’t stop believin’: Journey announces Las Vegas residency

After a well-deserved break from the spotlight, it looks like classic rock outfit Journey, is hitting the road again to Play Some Magic.

Throughout 2018, the five-piece toured extensively with Def Leppard and earned themselves a place on top of Billboard’s ‘Hot Tours’ list after playing 60 sold-out shows across the globe, including two in Canada.

However, this time around, it’ll be a one-stop show for Journey. That’s right, the Don’t Stop Believin’ rockers have just unveiled plans for their debut Las Vegas residency.

This fall, the boys will take control of The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to play nine explosive shows throughout October, featuring a variety of their greatest hits.

Currently, Journey’s lineup consists of frontman Arnel Pineda, keyboardist Jonathan Cain, drummer Steve Smith, and co-founding members Neal Schon (guitarist) and Ross Valory (bassist).

The band took some time off in 2019 to rest and — in the cases of Schon, Cain, and Pineda — focus on their own individual solo projects.

As of this writing, it’s unclear if the band is working on any new material. Their last record, Eclipse, was released in 2011 and only the second to feature vocals from Pineda.

Ticket prices for the long-awaited Journey shows begin at US$69 and can be bought through Ticketmaster.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 19 at 1 p.m. ET.

Exclusive members of the Journey fan club will also have access to a fan presale beginning April 17 at 1 p.m.

Journey: The Las Vegas Residency shows

** All shows take place inside The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nev. **

Oct. 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25 and 26

