Morrissey charging fans for signed music albums — but they’re not even his

Morrissey has upset many of his dedicated fans once again in a recent attempt to keep the paycheques flowing.

On Saturday, during the former Smiths frontman’s show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, a shocked concert-goer shared a picture of the merchandise stand pointing out a unique and expensive piece of Morrissey memorabilia.

Along with two of his own albums — which were priced at US$200 — the 60-year-old had signed a variety of much-beloved 1970s records by other artists and was offering them to his fans at a whopping amount of $300 apiece.

The steeply-priced vinyl records included Lou Reed‘s Transformer (1972), Raw Power (1973) by Iggy & the Stooges, David Bowie‘s Aladdin Sane (1973) and Patti Smith‘s Horses (1975).

Morrissey is selling classic albums from other artists signed by him on his tour for £300 and it’s the funniest /lamest thing I’ve ever seen. I’ll be selling signed copies of An Audience with Billy Connelly and Eddie Murphy Raw at Glasgow Comedy Fest . pic.twitter.com/9uPgtyRf0V — Sam Tennent (@samtennent) October 27, 2019

Each album included Morrissey’s signature along with the year (2019), and the message: “loves David,” “loves Patti,” or “loves Iggy [Pop] ,” depending on the album.

While the photo of the items was shared by a number of outlets, including NME, Exclaim and Spin, exactly how many fans purchased one of the records is unclear.

There was at least one fan, though, who said they purchased a signed copy of Horses, sharing a picture of the record to Instagram.

“A pretty phenomenal addition to my vinyl collection last night at the @hollywoodbowl #Morrissey show,” they wrote.

“My favourite singer signs my favorite album of my other favorite singer. Mind blown!”

What was clear, however, was that a large number of the Bigmouth Strikes Again rocker’s followers were either upset by the stunt, humoured or both, with many of them expressing disappointment over social media.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

I think the original post got deleted but here’s the picture. The absolute hubris of charging $300 for a Bowie record signed by Morrissey is breathtaking. pic.twitter.com/bruSpDRSFY — Robert Ham (@roberthamwriter) October 27, 2019

Just went in the Beatniks on Magdalen street and signed all the second hand Morrissey albums. There’s loads. — Nick Stone (@typejunky) October 28, 2019

At Morrissey gigs, on the merch stand, you can buy albums like Aladdin Sane by David Bowie….signed by Morrissey….for $300.

Regardless of what you think of Morrissey, that is just a little bit weird pic.twitter.com/qjCApfodTU — Bands FC (@_Bands_FC) October 28, 2019

I might not be able to sleep later thinking about Morrissey signing other folks albums and selling them for $300. — WolfgangDikface (@WolfgangDikface) October 28, 2019

Morrissey signing other artists albums and selling them for extortionate prices is merely a glimpse into what post-brexit disaster capitalism will look like pic.twitter.com/DxQVFFl8V4 — Dan Bradley (@DanBradley96_) October 28, 2019

“Morrissey is selling signed copies of other people’s albums for a small fortune at his shows,” one user tweeted. “He really has reached peak t**t,” they concluded.

Global News has reached out to a representative of Morrissey seeking comment on the matter.

Morrissey is at the tail end of a North American tour, which includes special guest act Interpol.

The tour came in support of his latest solo album, California Son (2019), which was comprised of a variety of different cover songs.

#Morrissey condemns Guardian as a 'hate rag' because it criticises his xenophobism and support of a far-right party. Meanwhile the Daily Heil pumps out hatred for years and gets a pass. Just think for a second how diseased your ego needs to be to see things that way around. — Elinor Elliot (@ElliotElinor) October 28, 2019

The album was received poorly by a number of outlets — most notably by British outlet the Guardian, which has criticized the singer’s far-right political views in the past — prompting Morrissey to wear a “F**k the Guardian” T-shirt onstage during his L.A. performance.

The shirts in question were even being sold at the merch booth for $35.

Earlier this month, after it was postponed for nearly half a year, Morrissey concluded the Canadian leg of the tour.

This year marked the first time in more than 15 years that the star performed in Canada after a longstanding boycott against the nation.

Following three highly successful shows in Canada in May, Morrissey is greatly excited for October's return. This was "Morning Starship" in Toronto. https://t.co/menWStygP4 — Morrissey (@officialmoz) August 22, 2019

Currently, Morrissey has no scheduled concerts following Monday night’s final stop on the California Son tour.

For updates and additional information, you can visit the official Morrissey website.