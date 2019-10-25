Coldplay drops 2 new singles, ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’

Send this page to someone via email

Less than two weeks after teasing new music, Coldplay has released two brand new singles, Orphans and Arabesque.

The pair dropped on Thursday and serve as the lead singles from the four-piece’s upcoming ninth studio album, Everyday Life, which was announced only a day prior. It will serve as the followup to 2015’s A Head Full of Dreams.

Unlike Arabesque, the release of Orphans was paired with a new music video, which was directed by Mat Whitecross. It dropped early Friday morning.

Along with French-language vocals from Belgian singer Stromae, Arabesque features a horn section from Nigerian musician Femi Kuti and his band.

LISTEN: Coldplay’s ‘Arabesque’ single from the upcoming ‘Everyday Life’ album

After quietly spreading cryptic billboards across the world and sharing a similarly themed teaser video earlier this month, Coldplay’s new album was confirmed on Monday when fan club members began receiving typewritten letters from the band detailing the upcoming effort.

The letters revealed that Everyday Life would be a double album, with the first side being called “Sunrise” and the latter “Sunset.” The release date was also announced to be Nov. 22.

Everyday Life was confirmed as the album’s title on Wednesday after the band shared its tracklisting in a variety of different newspapers around the world under the advertising section.

Ahead of their worldwide premiere, BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac spoke with frontman Chris Martin about the new songs.

He went in-depth about the singles and revealed that the album title “came a long time ago” and had “been bubbling for about 10 years or so.”

“Some of it’s very personal, about real things in my life, and some of it’s about things that I see or we see,” Martin, 42, said about Everyday Life.

“Some of it’s about trying to empathize about what other people are going through,” he added.

Orphans and Arabesque are now available through all major streaming platforms.

Everyday Life is now available to be pre-ordered through the official Coldplay website.

The 16-track album will be released through Parlaphone Records worldwide on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Everyday Life tracklist:

Sunrise (Side 1)

1. Sunrise

2. Church

3. Trouble in Town

4. Broken

5. Daddy

6. WOTW / POTP

7. Arabesque

8. When I Need a Friend

Sunset (Side 2)

1. Guns

2. Orphans

3. Èkó

4. Cry Cry Cry

5. Old Friends

6. بني آدم

7. Champion of the World

8. Everyday Life