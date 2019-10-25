5 things Kanye West said during Zane Lowe interview

On Thursday Kanye West sat down with Zane Lowe of Beats 1 in Wyoming to talk about his upcoming album Jesus Is King.

The rapper’s album was scheduled to be released on Oct. 25, which had an original release date in September.

West took to Twitter late Thursday night to thank his fans for being patient and revealed that three songs need to be mixed.

“To my fans, Thank you for being loyal & patient. We are specifically fixing mixes on Everything We Need, Follow God & Water. We not going to sleep until this album is out!” West tweeted.

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

Here are some key moments from West’s interview, which is nearly two hours long.

He plans to run for president of the United States in 2024

West had previously said he was going to run for president in 2020 but now he’s considering 2024.

“There will be a time when I will be President of the United States,” he told Lowe.

“And I will remember… any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we’re doing,” West said, but he didn’t elaborate on who he is referring to.

West didn’t reveal a lot of information about his plans for his presidential run but he said: “we’re working on it.”

He asked his collaborators not to have premarital sex

West, who recently converted to Christianity, spoke about how his life has changed.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” West said. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I let you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me… now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me,” West told Lowe.

He said that he asked his collaborators to not have premarital sex while working on the production of Jesus Is King.

“I was asking people to… this is gonna be radical what I’m about to say,” the All Falls Down rapper began.

“There’s times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album,” West said. “There were times when I went to people who were working on other projects and said ‘Could you please just work and focus on this.'”

West added: “I thought if we could all focus and fast, I mean it’s known when people pray together families that pray together stay together. When people pray together, and fast together, the power is increased.”

He plans to release another album on Christmas day

West revealed to Lowe that he plans on releasing another album titled, Jesus is Born, on Christmas.

Jesus is Born will be a Sunday Service album, which is what West calls “a worship service” where he holds church-like concerts that include choir singers and other musicians.

“I will continue to be used by God. I don’t love suffering,” he shared. “No one loves pain but I’m still, through the good times and the suffering I praise God because I experience the blessings and I also experience the lessons.”

West continued, “I’m just so blessed for everything that I’ve been through. To be standing here 15 years in, be making an album with the work, the paintings still are inspiring to me. Where I still want to listen. Music is my job that’s why I’m putting out the album. Serving God is my job, that’s why I’m here.”

He spoke about his feud with Drake

In December 2018, West sent out more than 100 tweets which slammed Drake over some of his lyrics and alleged threats against the West family. West also once again implied he did not leak the fact that Drake had a son with former porn star Sophie Brussaux.

The on-and-off feud reignited after West posted an alleged screengrab off his phone, indicating someone on Drake’s team requested clearance for a sample track in Say What’s Real. The song, from Drake’s 2009 album So Far Gone, was produced by West.

“This proves s**t faker than wrestling,” West responded.

Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths — ye (@kanyewest) December 13, 2018

West threw shade at Drake for dissing 350s (one of West’s Yeezy shoe designs) and Kris Jenner (West’s mother-in-law), and how he had been trying to meet with the rapper for six months. West also called out Drake for sending him “purple emojis” (which some reports say are purple hearts), as he deals with ongoing mental health issues including being bipolar.

1:17 Kanye West and Drake are feuding, again Kanye West and Drake are feuding, again

“If I’m bipolar This kind of s**t can get me ramped,” he tweeted.

In the midst of this Twitter storm, West later confirmed that Drake “finally called,” but a few tweets later, West claimed the rapper “threatened” his family.

So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

While speaking with Lowe, West said he lives within walking distance of the Canadian rapper.

“You cannot be in service to God and be mad at your brother,” he said. “I walk over to Drake’s house with no security and leave my phone number, like, ‘Here’s my phone number.’ I’m not trying to ring the doorbell, he might be busy. He got a studio in there, just think he recording at all times.”

The 42-year-old rapper also touched on issues he’s been having with Jay-Z but didn’t go into specifics.

“With Jay, I love all these people, but you got to know there’s lineage from Jay to ‘Ye to Drake. This person your idol, get to know him, become friends, turn to frenemies, turn to enemies,” he said. “Gotta bring back positive energy. But that’s the lineage of rap kings and inspirers. Jay was my biggest inspiration.”

He says he’s “unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time.”

West also spoke about wearing a pro-Donald Trump Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat, which he says is “God’s practical joke on all liberals.”

“Now that I’m in service to Christ my job is to spread the gospel,” West said. “I’m no longer a slave … I’m a son now, a son of God and I’m free, but this shows you that God is hilarious. Liberals love art and now, I am unquestionably, undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time. It’s just a fact, right?”

“So, to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke on all liberals like, ‘Nooooo not Kanye!'” West continued. “But those liberals never, we are the same human beings, it’s not man versus machine—man is the machine. We are God’s imperfect creation because we perish.”

West made headlines for wearing his MAGA hat during a meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office last October.

“They tried to scare me to not wear this hat,” West said of his red “Make America Great Again”(MAGA) cap. But, he said, “This hat, it gives me power in a way.”

“You made a Superman cape for me,” he told Trump.

1:16 Kanye West reveals he’s made a new version of Trump’s ‘MAGA’ hat Kanye West reveals he’s made a new version of Trump’s ‘MAGA’ hat

West’s IMAX film Jesus Is King has a limited theatrical release at select IMAX theatres around Canada on Oct. 25.

According to the synopsis of the movie, Jesus Is King was filmed in summer 2019 and “brings West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert.”

The film, directed by Nick Knight, “features songs arranged by West in the gospel tradition along with new music from his forthcoming album Jesus Is King.”

—With files from Arti Patel