Kanye West donates $1M to prison reform charities in Kim Kardashian’s name

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 39th birthday on Monday and she said her husband’s gift “makes my heart so happy!”

Kardashian shared moments from her birthday on social media and revealed that Kanye West donated $1 million to prison reform charities in her name as a gift.

“I got amazing gifts from my whole family and Kanye for me the most amazing bags,” Kardashian tweeted. “But he also donated $1 million to my favorite charities that work so hard on prison reform on my behalf from him and the kids. This makes my heart so happy!”

Kardashian tweeted a photo of a document along with her message.

“Certificate of donation in honour of Kim Kardashian West,” the document read. “A donation of $1 million has been made in your name by Kanye, North, Saint, Chi and Psalm West to the following: Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative, Anti-Recidivism Coalition.”

Kardashian also posted a selfie to Instagram on Monday, revealing more details about her birthday.

“Thank you so much for all of the birthday love!” the mother of four wrote. “I had the best most relaxing birthday ever! I Spent the weekend [with] my amazing friends in Palm Springs and then had a family dinner at my house tonight thrown by my mom and Kanye. My favorite Armenian restaurant Carousel came and catered and then was surprised with a beignet truck and churro stand!”

Kardashian recently decided to pivot careers from reality TV star to lawyer.

In an interview with Vogue, the KKW Beauty mogul revealed that she’s been studying to become a lawyer and decided last summer to begin a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco, with hopes to take the bar exam in 2022.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” Kardashian said of her decision to switch careers.

California is one of the four U.S. states that allow prospective lawyers to do apprenticeships instead of attending law school. There are certain things Kardashian must do during her four-year apprenticeship.

Kardashian and her supervising attorney need to submit semi-annual progress reports to the California Bar Association, and she needs to pass the First-Year Law Students’ Exam.

She also needs to be studying law at the firm during regular business hours for a minimum of 18 hours each week for at least 48 weeks to receive credit for one year of study.

Following her four-year apprenticeship, Kardashian needs to pass the bar and get a positive moral character determination. She will also need to pass the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said the choice to make the career change came from “seeing a really good result” with Alice Marie Johnson.

In June 2018, Kardashian successfully pushed U.S. President Donald Trump to grant a pardon for Johnson, and the first-time non-violent drug offender was officially granted clemency. The 63-year-old grandmother had been in an Alabama prison for more than 21 years and was sentenced to life without the chance of parole.

Kardashian visited with Trump on May 30, 2018 to discuss prison reform overall but focused specifically on Johnson’s case.

Kardashian returned to the White House in September 2018 for a meeting with senior aides as part of the administration’s efforts on criminal justice reform.

After Johnson was released from prison, the First Step Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by Trump in December.

“The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there like, ‘Oh, sh*t. I need to know more,’” Kardashian said.

“I would say what I had to say about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society.

“I just felt like the system could be so different and I wanted to fight to fix it and if I knew more, I could do more.”

—With files from the Associated Press