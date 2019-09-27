Global Citizen enlists Billie Eilish, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more for 2020 charity event

On Thursday, the Global Citizen foundation unveiled its plans for a massive charity concert set to take place in 2020. Its goal is to raise funds to help fight extreme global poverty.

The ambitious event, dubbed ‘Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream,’ will take place on Sept. 26, 2020 across five different countries and invite some of the music industry’s biggest names to perform at them for a worldwide 10-hour spanning broadcast — similar to that of Live Aid in 1985.

Global Citizen’s CEO, Hugh Evans, hopes to raise US$350 billion each year to prevent poverty across the world. On the charity’s mission goal, he said: “Our goal is to engage every single person on the planet in this mission [to end poverty]. To do so, we must boldly and creatively reach global citizens where they are: in person, on television, on their phones and online.”

Though ‘Global Goal Live’ is expected to split hundreds of thousands of avid concertgoers across New York City, Lagos, Nigeria and three other currently undecided countries — each in Asia, Europe and South America — the event will also be broadcast online across the globe for those unable to make it.

From Billie Eilish to Metallica, or Lizzo to Red Hot Chili Peppers, the varied first wave lineup, curated by Coldplay’s Chris Martin, has already stirred up a mass amount of hype over social media.

Other artists include: Alicia Keys, Coldplay, Cyndi Lauper, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, Miley Cyrus, Muse, Ozzy Osbourne, Pharrell and Shawn Mendes among many others.

A number of celebrity hosts were revealed for the highly anticipated shows too, including: Deborra-Lee Furness, Hugh Jackman, Idris Elba, Jill Vedder, Katie Holmes, Rachel Brosnahan, Trevor Noah, and Uzo Aduba.

Excited the 1st wave of artists for #GlobalGoalLive is out! The next announcement will be Dec. 13. The multi-continent event on 9/26/20 in NYC, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Lagos, will work to achieve the UN Global Goals. 1st round of artists for #GlobalGoalLive are… — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 26, 2019

A second wave of artists will be revealed on Friday, Dec. 13, with more hosts being added each month. An additional city is scheduled to be announced in early 2020 too, before Global Citizen reveals the final two event locations.

Global Citizen have also partnered with climate action advisor South Pole in order to reduce their carbon footprint while campaigning and preparing for next year’s events.

A statement from Global Goal’s official website reads, “South Pole will independently certify emissions, and together with Global Citizen will identify impactful projects in areas such as forestry and sustainable agriculture to invest in.”

Though specific details on tickets have not yet been revealed, Global Citizen announced that those interested in attending one of the festivals can get free tickets by contributing to a number of charity acts listed on their website.

“Global Citizens around the world can take action to earn their tickets to the events,” they wrote, “as has been possible for all past Global Citizen events.”

Global Citizen Festival launched in 2012. It was founded by Evans and Ryan Gall. The pair have organized a festival each year taking action against global poverty and have successfully drawn in tens of thousands of activists and music lovers each year in support of their campaign.

Specific actions and draws are set to be announced closer to the event next September. A very small portion of tickets will also be available to purchase in the future for those who do not participate in charity activities. Proceeds from the purchased tickets will go towards the event.

A statement on the foundation read: “The Global Goals are a set of promises for all people in all places. That’s why we are taking our events to 5 continents, to remind citizens and leaders that these are our collective promises. This is a global challenge with local implications.”

“The end of poverty is in sight,” they continued, “if an additional $350 billion is secured each year for the world’s poorest countries. But to do that, we need governments, corporations, philanthropists, and, most importantly, you, to take action now for people and for the planet. So that we can achieve the possible dream,” they concluded.

‘Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream,’ will take place on Sept. 26, 2020.

Additional details and information can be found through the official Global Citizen website.

