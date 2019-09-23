The Glorious Sons announce massive North American tour, 16 Canadian dates
Hot off of the release of their latest album — A War on Everything — The Glorious Sons have just announced their plans for a 42-date North American tour.
The massive winter trek was revealed only two days after the band’s sold-out hometown show in Kingston, Ont., where they played at the Richardson Memorial Stadium in front of more than 14,000 people.
Things kick off next January in Harrisburg, Pa., and will see the five-piece band travel and perform the U.S. before bringing 16 energy-fueled gigs to Canada.
JUST ANNOUNCED! We'll be hitting the road again hard in January for the "A War On Everything Tour" w/ special guests @IamDesRocs and @BlackPistolFire!
ON SALE to the public this Fri, Sept 27 at 10AM local time. Exclusive VIP offers will be available! https://t.co/nfHUGipKhf #AWOE pic.twitter.com/C2LOrYfdY1
— The Glorious Sons (@TheGloriousSons) September 23, 2019
Des Rocs will open for The Glorious Sons on all U.S. tour dates, while Black Pistol Fire will serve as the main opening act for the Canadian shows.
A War On Everything serves as The Glorious Sons’ third album and was release on Sept. 13. It peaked on the Canadian album charts at No. 13, making it their most successful debut to date.
The critically-acclaimed album features the self-titled single as well as the smash-hit radio track, Panic Attack.
The Glorious Sons are: vocalist Brett Emmons, guitarists Jay Emmons and Chris Koster, drummer Adam Paquette and bassist Chris Huot.
A War On Everything is now available through all major streaming platforms.
This Friday, Sept. 27, tickets for the ‘A War On Everything’ tour go on sale to the general public.
Ticket details and additional information can be found through The Glorious Sons’ official website.
2020 North American ‘A War On Everything’ tour dates
** All Canadian shows have been bolded **
Jan. 16 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ Club XL
Jan. 17 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Jan. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair
Jan. 21 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Jan. 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer
Jan. 24 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
Jan. 25 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27
Jan. 26 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos’ Southend
Jan. 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom
Jan. 31 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
Feb. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum
Feb. 4 — Houston, Tex. @ Warehouse Live
Feb. 5 — Austin, Tex. @ The Mohawk
Feb. 6 — Dallas, Tex. @ Canton Hall
Feb. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Crescent Ballroom
Feb. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box
Feb. 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre
Feb. 12 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Yost Theatre
Feb. 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Feb. 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom
Feb. 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox
Feb. 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Feb. 22 — Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre
Feb. 23 — Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown
Feb. 27 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena
Feb. 28 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Feb. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
March 5 — Vancouver, B.C. @ PNE Forum
March 6 — Victoria, B.C. @ Royal Theatre
March 10 — Red Deer, Alta. @ Enmax Centrium
March 12 — Calgary, Alta. @ MacEwan Hall
March 13 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ TCU Place
March 17 — Lethbridge, Alta. @ Enmax Centre
March 19 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Edmonton Convention Centre
March 20 — Regina, Sask. @ Conexus Centre
March 21 — Winnipeg, Man. @ MTS Place
March 23 — Thunder Bay, Ont. @ Community Auditorium
March 26 — St. Catharines, Ont. @ Meridian Centre
March 27 — Peterborough, Ont. @ Memorial Centre
March 28 — Ottawa, Ont. @ TD Place Arena
April 10 — Quebec City, Que. @ Imperial Bell
April 11 — Montreal, Que. @ Corona Theatre
