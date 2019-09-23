The Glorious Sons announce massive North American tour, 16 Canadian dates

Hot off of the release of their latest album — A War on Everything — The Glorious Sons have just announced their plans for a 42-date North American tour.

The massive winter trek was revealed only two days after the band’s sold-out hometown show in Kingston, Ont., where they played at the Richardson Memorial Stadium in front of more than 14,000 people.

Things kick off next January in Harrisburg, Pa., and will see the five-piece band travel and perform the U.S. before bringing 16 energy-fueled gigs to Canada.

JUST ANNOUNCED! We'll be hitting the road again hard in January for the "A War On Everything Tour" w/ special guests @IamDesRocs and @BlackPistolFire!

ON SALE to the public this Fri, Sept 27 at 10AM local time. Exclusive VIP offers will be available! https://t.co/nfHUGipKhf #AWOE pic.twitter.com/C2LOrYfdY1 — The Glorious Sons (@TheGloriousSons) September 23, 2019

Des Rocs will open for The Glorious Sons on all U.S. tour dates, while Black Pistol Fire will serve as the main opening act for the Canadian shows.

READ MORE: The Struts talk ‘Young & Dangerous,’ their origins and touring Canada

A War On Everything serves as The Glorious Sons’ third album and was release on Sept. 13. It peaked on the Canadian album charts at No. 13, making it their most successful debut to date.

The critically-acclaimed album features the self-titled single as well as the smash-hit radio track, Panic Attack.

WATCH: The official music video for The Glorious Sons’ ‘Panic Attack’

The Glorious Sons are: vocalist Brett Emmons, guitarists Jay Emmons and Chris Koster, drummer Adam Paquette and bassist Chris Huot.

A War On Everything is now available through all major streaming platforms.

READ MORE: Thom Yorke opens up about the death of his partner of 23 years

This Friday, Sept. 27, tickets for the ‘A War On Everything’ tour go on sale to the general public.

Ticket details and additional information can be found through The Glorious Sons’ official website.

2020 North American ‘A War On Everything’ tour dates

** All Canadian shows have been bolded **

Jan. 16 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ Club XL

Jan. 17 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Jan. 19 — Boston, Mass. @ The Sinclair

Jan. 21 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jan. 22 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Union Transfer

Jan. 24 — Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

Jan. 25 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

Jan. 26 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos’ Southend

Jan. 28 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom

Jan. 31 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Feb. 1 — Tampa, Fla. @ The Orpheum

Feb. 4 — Houston, Tex. @ Warehouse Live

Feb. 5 — Austin, Tex. @ The Mohawk

Feb. 6 — Dallas, Tex. @ Canton Hall

Feb. 8 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Crescent Ballroom

Feb. 9 — San Diego, Calif. @ Music Box

Feb. 11 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ El Rey Theatre

Feb. 12 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Yost Theatre

Feb. 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Feb. 18 — Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

Feb. 19 — Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox

Feb. 21 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Feb. 22 — Denver, Colo. @ Gothic Theatre

Feb. 23 — Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown

Feb. 27 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Feb. 28 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Feb. 29 — Detroit, Mich. @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

March 5 — Vancouver, B.C. @ PNE Forum

March 6 — Victoria, B.C. @ Royal Theatre

March 10 — Red Deer, Alta. @ Enmax Centrium

March 12 — Calgary, Alta. @ MacEwan Hall

March 13 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ TCU Place

March 17 — Lethbridge, Alta. @ Enmax Centre

March 19 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Edmonton Convention Centre

March 20 — Regina, Sask. @ Conexus Centre

March 21 — Winnipeg, Man. @ MTS Place

March 23 — Thunder Bay, Ont. @ Community Auditorium

March 26 — St. Catharines, Ont. @ Meridian Centre

March 27 — Peterborough, Ont. @ Memorial Centre

March 28 — Ottawa, Ont. @ TD Place Arena

April 10 — Quebec City, Que. @ Imperial Bell

April 11 — Montreal, Que. @ Corona Theatre

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis