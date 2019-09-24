Lenny Kravitz puts out public call for help to find missing sunglasses

Lenny Kravitz has lost his sunglasses.

The 55-year-old musician posted to Twitter on Monday saying he had lost a treasured item and asking the public to help him locate the pair of shades.

“I’m missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in L.A. at the Shrine this weekend,” he wrote. “Hoping to get them back.”

Kravitz said these particular sunglasses “are incredibly sentimental” to him.

I’m missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend. They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked. Any information please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/vXQY1ZKD1i — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) September 23, 2019

“They are vintage and belonged to a family member,” he wrote. “Any information, please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com.”

Kravitz’s tweet quickly gained traction, and though many people took it as a joke, some reached out to the star with positive messages.

“Whoever has [the glasses], hear this: Lenny has brought so much love and positivity to this world with his gift. DO THE RIGHT THING!” tweeted one user.

“It’s REQUIRED based upon the law of KARMA,” the Twitter user continued. “It won’t be good for your personal life story to keep what is not yours after being asked to return them.”

My homegirls and I getting ready to run up on the bih who took your sunglasses: pic.twitter.com/DddUMLQSL6 — Twin & her Hubs! (@CLE_SHONUFF) September 23, 2019

Though many fans and supporters of the musician and actor were keen to help out, Kravitz provided no information or details on the sunglasses other than a couple of pictures.

Other social media users joked about Kravitz’s public call-out.

One Twitter user tweeted: “Lenny Kravitz needing a search party for his vintage sunglasses is exactly what I’d expect from Mr. Kravitz, LMAO.”

What possible memory could he attach to a pair of Sunglasses pic.twitter.com/IxxfwSg9pC — Bowman (@embo219) September 24, 2019

In the wake of the viral buzz, a parody account called @KravitzGlasses surfaced on Twitter and has since been poking fun at the singer.

“I’m not lost, buddy. I just need some me time,” the account wrote in response to the initial statement.

I’m not lost, buddy. I just need some me time. — Kravitz Glasses (@KravitzGlasses) September 23, 2019

“I was framed and I’m feeling a bit unhinged,” the parody account wrote in another tweet.

Idk why y'all are so surprised. He's been cheating on me for YEARS pic.twitter.com/zebkAYPduk — Kravitz Glasses (@KravitzGlasses) September 24, 2019

