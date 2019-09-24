Trending
September 24, 2019 2:01 pm

Lenny Kravitz puts out public call for help to find missing sunglasses

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

Lenny Kravitz during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Nov. 30, 2016 in Paris, France.

Victor Virgile/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz has lost his sunglasses.

The 55-year-old musician posted to Twitter on Monday saying he had lost a treasured item and asking the public to help him locate the pair of shades.

“I’m missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in L.A. at the Shrine this weekend,” he wrote. “Hoping to get them back.”

Kravitz said these particular sunglasses “are incredibly sentimental” to him.

“They are vintage and belonged to a family member,” he wrote. “Any information, please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com.”

Kravitz’s tweet quickly gained traction, and though many people took it as a joke, some reached out to the star with positive messages.

“Whoever has [the glasses], hear this: Lenny has brought so much love and positivity to this world with his gift. DO THE RIGHT THING!” tweeted one user.

“It’s REQUIRED based upon the law of KARMA,” the Twitter user continued. “It won’t be good for your personal life story to keep what is not yours after being asked to return them.”

 

Though many fans and supporters of the musician and actor were keen to help out, Kravitz provided no information or details on the sunglasses other than a couple of pictures.

Other social media users joked about Kravitz’s public call-out.

One Twitter user tweeted: “Lenny Kravitz needing a search party for his vintage sunglasses is exactly what I’d expect from Mr. Kravitz, LMAO.”

In the wake of the viral buzz, a parody account called @KravitzGlasses surfaced on Twitter and has since been poking fun at the singer.

“I’m not lost, buddy. I just need some me time,” the account wrote in response to the initial statement.

“I was framed and I’m feeling a bit unhinged,” the parody account wrote in another tweet.

