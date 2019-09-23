Woman trapped under an angry camel ‘bit his testicles’ to escape

Picture this: you’re pinned to the ground by an angry male camel, your body buried under 600 pounds of flesh and hair. It’s heavy enough to kill you.

And then you see it: hope, in the form of a vulnerable point dangling just within your reach.

Would you go for it? Would you strike the camel at its most vulnerable point, if it meant survival?

What if you couldn’t use your hands?

Police in Grosse Tete, La., say a woman bit a camel’s testicles to avoid being crushed by the angry animal at a roadside truck stop and petting zoo on Sept. 18.

“I bit his balls to get him off of me,” the unnamed woman told authorities, according to Iberville Parish Deputy Louis Hamilton Jr. “I bit his testicles,” she said.

The incident happened at the Tiger Truck Stop outside Baton Rouge, Hamilton told local newspaper The Advocate.

He said the couple had been throwing animal treats into the pen before they entered in pursuit of their dog, which is deaf.

Police said the couple entered the enclosure despite the barbed-wire fencing and warning signs surrounding it. The couple and their dog upset the camel, and it eventually sat on the woman.

The woman later told police that she bit the male dromedary camel’s testicles to win her freedom.

“The camel has never been aggressive, the camel has never gotten out, never caused any issues — in fact, the husband and wife stated before that we’ve been here before and we’ve never had any problems,” Hamilton said.

Truck stop manager Pamela Bossier says she was shocked and angered by the incident.

“What happened Wednesday was kind of really crazy,” she told local news station WBRZ. “She actually bit him in his private area. That’s about as nice as I could put it.”

Bossier accused the couple of provoking the camel by pushing and swatting it. She also accused them of throwing treats into the animal’s cage to force an encounter with their dog.

She added that the camel, named Caspar, was not seriously injured in the encounter.

The truck stop used to be home to a tiger named Tony, but that animal died in 2017. Caspar was brought in last year as Tony’s replacement, the Washington Post reports. There are also several smaller animals at the site, including a baby kangaroo and a miniature horse.

Hamilton says the unnamed couple was cited for criminal trespassing and violating Louisiana’s leash law.

“My only question to her husband was: ‘Why did you throw the doggy treat under the fence?” Hamilton said.

“And he just said: ‘I wasn’t thinking.'”