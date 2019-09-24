Greta Thunberg gives Trump a ‘death stare’ during their UN crossover

Greta Thunberg is pissed off.

The teenage environmental activist accused today’s leaders of selling out her future in a heated appearance at the United Nations on Monday. She gave one of the biggest culprits, U.S. President Donald Trump, an absolutely frigid staredown when the two crossed paths before her speech.

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg delivers powerful speech at UN Climate Action Summit

Thunberg and Trump never interacted at the summit in New York City, but a brief video recorded at the UN entrance shows Trump blustering through the room where Thunberg was waiting to give her address. The video starts with a closeup on Thunberg, who appears to let out a huff as Trump walks into the room. The camera then zooms out as Trump marches through the frame, seemingly oblivious to her presence.

Trump stopped to answer questions from reporters.

Thunberg just glared.

Find yourself someone who looks upon your worst enemy the way Greta Thunberg looks at Trump. pic.twitter.com/euhZ51abAB — Joel Berkowitz (@JoelBerkowitz) September 23, 2019

The clip generated fierce reactions online, where many suggested it highlighted a generational gap in addressing climate change. Here was Thunberg, 16, staring down Trump, 73, moments before she stepped out on stage to accuse world leaders of failing her generation.

“You all come to us young people for hope,” she later said. “How dare you.”

Photos of the staredown also generated a tide of viral reactions on social media. One photo caption suggested Trump is a dinosaur and Thunberg an asteroid.

“We are at the beginning of a mass extinction event.”

— Greta Thunberg pic.twitter.com/06dorNYxHR — Jay Kuo (@nycjayjay) September 24, 2019

Bless whoever got this footage of Greta Thunberg eyeing Trump pic.twitter.com/1XEjz7hyoG — Ang Ferraguto (@MagnaFarta) September 23, 2019

Just a picture of a petulant, angry child and Greta Thunberg. pic.twitter.com/yfBSfFJRMV — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) September 24, 2019

The image of Trump, a grown man, swaggering into UN climate summit, swinging his arms & throwing his weight around, in stark contrast to a dignified 16 yr old Greta Thunberg standing behind him, but with a strength that puts him to shame, is a reminder of how wrong this all is. — Dr Lauren Gavaghan (@DancingTheMind) September 23, 2019

Greta Thunberg giving Donald Trump a death stare is the highlight of 2019 so far pic.twitter.com/J0ZGU6WgsQ — laura ✨ (@daisyrdley) September 23, 2019

Some compared her to Lyanna Mormont, the fierce child leader of a noble house in Game of Thrones.

Greta Thunberg addresses the U.N. pic.twitter.com/hd0akk6InC — Count Zackula (Too soon?) (@ZackDavisson) September 24, 2019

Trump supporters read the interaction differently, with many of them applauding the 73-year-old for ignoring a teenager.

“President Donald Trump walks past Greta Thunberg because he does not bow to 16-year-olds,” users Carmine Sabia wrote.

In her speech at the UN, the young climate-change activist from Sweden rebuked world leaders for failing to act aggressively on climate change. She didn’t single out any leaders but she likely has a lot to discuss with Trump, who has taken aggressive actions to slash environmental protections in the U.S. while ignoring the science of climate change.

WATCH: Trump denies damning report on climate change in November 2018

“There will be no solutions or plans presented in line with [the current science] here today because these numbers are too uncomfortable and you are still not mature enough to tell it like it is,” Thunberg told the UN gathering on Monday. Trump was not in the audience at the time, having bailed to attend a summit on religious freedom.

“You are failing us, but the young people are starting to understand your betrayal,” Thunberg said. “The eyes of all future generations are upon you and if you choose to fail us, I say: we will never forgive you.”

WATCH: Greta Thunberg blasts world leaders on climate change

Trump appeared to take a sarcastic shot at Thunberg on Twitter later in the day. He retweeted a video of her angry message and described her as a “happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! https://t.co/1tQG6QcVKO — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Right-wing pundit Michael Knowles also attacked Thunberg on Fox News, calling her “mentally ill” on Monday evening in an apparent reference to her autism. Trump has promoted Knowles’ work in the past.

“The climate hysteria movement is not about science,” Knowles said during a segment on Fox’s The Story. “If it were about science, it would be led by scientists, rather than by politicians and a mentally ill Swedish child who is being exploited by her parents and by the international left.”

READ MORE: Greta Thunberg arrives in New York after 2-week zero-carbon yacht journey

Fox News later apologized for Knowles’ comment and said he would not be asked back as a guest in the future.

“The comment made by Michael Knowles, who was a guest on The Story tonight, was disgraceful — we apologize to Greta Thunberg and to our viewers,” the network said in a statement to various news outlets.

The attack echoed a similar one that Maxime Bernier, the People’s Party of Canada leader, levelled at Thunberg early this month when he called her “mentally unstable.”

READ MORE: Maxime Bernier calls teen climate activist ‘mentally unstable’

Far-right groups have repeatedly attacked Thunberg during her climate-change crusade.

Thunberg didn’t directly respond to any of the attacks that emerged from her appearance at the UN on Monday. Instead, she changed her description on Twitter to read: “A very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future.”

She is slated to appear at a climate march in Montreal for one of those strikes on Friday.