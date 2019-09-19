Greta Thunberg to receive key to city after Montreal climate march

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg has been invited to Montreal City Hall to receive a key to the city.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante welcomed the teen activist, a prominent voice in the fight against climate change, to receive the honour after a climate march on Sept. 27.

READ MORE: ‘Best way to fight climate change is to go to school,’ Quebec education minister tells students taking part in climate march

Thunberg previously expressed interest in coming to Quebec to mark a global day of mobilization for the environment and confirmed her attendance on social media in early September.

In August, she sailed across the Atlantic Ocean from England to Manhattan, N.Y. — a two-week trip — to attend the United Nations Climate Action Summit.

WATCH: ‘I want you to listen to the scientists’ — Teen activist Greta Thunberg on climate change

François Geoffroy with the activist group La planète s’invite au parlement said he believes her presence in Montreal will encourage more young people to attend the march. More than 300,000 people are already expected to attend.

READ MORE: Quebec premier won’t seek meeting with climate activist Greta Thunberg

According to several activist groups, at least 860 cities around the world have demonstrations planned for Sept. 27.

There are no plans for the 16-year-old to meet with Quebec Premier François Legault during her visit.