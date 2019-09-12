Quebec premier won’t seek meeting with climate activist Greta Thunberg

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg will not be invited to meet with Quebec Premier François Legault during her visit to Montreal at the end of the month.

However, the premier said Thursday if Thunberg expresses a desire to talk with him, he will be available.

“She is a very deserving girl and I would like to meet her if she is available in Montreal during her stay,” Legault said during a press briefing at a two-day caucus with his deputies in Rivière-du-Loup, Que.

The premier did not say whether or not he wants Thunberg to address the province’s elected officials at the National Assembly, as requested by Québec Solidaire.

The young Swedish activist, a prominent star of the fight against climate change, will be in Montreal on Friday, Sept. 27 to participate in an environmental march.

A possible meeting could take place in the premier’s office in Montreal, on the sidelines of the event.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise