Greta Thunberg to arrive in New York after 2-week zero-carbon yacht journey

Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg and her sailing team are expected to arrive in New York some time on Wednesday after making a zero-carbon journey across the Atlantic to attend a United Nations summit and bring awareness to climate change issues.

To avoid traveling by air, Thunberg made her trans-Atlantic trip onboard the 60-ft yacht, the Malizia II, fitted with solar panels and underwater turbines that produce electricity onboard, with the aim of making the journey zero-carbon.

The 16-year-old activist, who shot to global fame last year after she started missing school every Friday to demonstrate outside the Swedish parliament, is bound for New York.

When she arrives, she will join the U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York in September and the COP 25 climate change conference in Santiago, Chile in December.

Thunberg is taking a year off school to travel around the Americas. She said she did not yet know how she would come home at the end of her travels.