Greta Thunberg invited to Montreal’s climate march

Greta Thunberg has been officially invited to the Montreal march against climate change next month.

The 16-year-old Swedish activist arrived in New York City on Wednesday after she set sail in a zero-emissions sailboat from Plymouth, England.

Quebec climate action group La Planète s’invite au Parlement has invited Thunberg to attend the Montreal event on Sept. 27 that will encourage people to walk out of work and school to march for the environmental cause.

Ben Clarkson, spokesperson for the group, believes the young activist’s presence would send a powerful message.

“She is one of the loudest voices we have to call attention to the degrading environmental condition and emergency we have on the planet,” said Clarkson.

Clarkson said that Greta’s camp has received the invite to the Montreal event and they have expressed interest in attending.

Thunberg, who has become a global symbol for climate action, is up for the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

“(Thunberg) represents simple plain common sense that only a young person that hasn’t been disciplined enough to tow the line can bring,” said Clarkson.

Clarkson hopes that the walkout will have a similar success to that of the demonstrations that happened around the world in March, which saw millions take to the streets.

Environmental protests will be taking place in several countries around the world from Sept. 20 to 27.

— With files from the Associated Press

