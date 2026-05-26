Saskatoon declares level 2 extreme heat emergency

Saskatoon weather can change on a dime, but for now, it’s sunny skies and hot weather. With temperatures reaching as high as 35 C this week, the city is activating its Level 2 Extreme Heat Emergency Response Plan for the most vulnerable.

Less than two weeks ago, there was snow on the ground in Saskatoon. Now, the city is facing the kind of summer weather many have been hoping for — but it brings a prolonged heat that threatens those with limited ways to cool off.

Saskatoon Director of Emergency Management Pamela Goulden-McLeod says it is the kind of heat that can feel oppressive.

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“We’re really asking the residents — I’m just going to reach out. If you have relatives or friends or neighbours who are living in those kinds of conditions, reach out and check on them. Let them know about places they can go to cool off,” said Goulden-McLeod.

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On Tuesday, the city announced its updated list of cooling locations, including Station 20 West and the Avenue C Drop-in Centre. Along with the cooling stations, several businesses will also be providing water or bottle-filling stations.

“Along the riverbank we have water fountains, and at our leisure centres we have water bottle-filling stations, so there’s opportunity to access water,” explains Goulden-McLeod.

Staying out in the warm weather for too long can lead to heat-related illnesses. Some symptoms include headaches, nausea, dizziness, or rapid breathing. It is important, if you notice these symptoms in yourself or others, to cool off — or in extreme cases, call for help.

“You would rather that people err on the side of caution than not. But if you can, you know, talk to that person, see if they’re OK. Again, go to the city’s website, you do have that checklist on there for how to assess somebody’s well-being in extreme heat,” says Goulden-McLeod.

During this heat wave, officials say the key to comfort is planning ahead: packing a water bottle, sunscreen, and checking maps to see where the nearest cooling stations are.