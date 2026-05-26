Environment Canada issues heat warnings for large parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan

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With temperatures across much of southern Alberta and Saskatchewan forecast to soar into the mid-30s this week, Environment Canada has issued a “yellow” heat warning for a large area stretching from just east of Edmonton to Estevan in southeastern Saskatchewan.

The national weather agency says the warning will be in effect for the next four days, with temperatures in many areas, such as Medicine Hat Regina and Saskatoon, soaring into the mid-30s.

While Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge are just outside the area covered by the heat warning, the temperature in those Alberta cities is forecast to hit the high 20s or low 30s.

View image in full screen While Calgary and Edmonton are outside the area covered by the “yellow” heat warning, temperatures across much of southern and central Alberta are forecast to be in the high 20s C to low 30s C for the next few days. Global News

“We could also see a chance of thunderstorm later today (Tuesday) as well,” said Global Calgary weather specialist Leslie Horton.

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The extreme heat means nighttime temperatures in many areas are also forecast to be in the 20 C range — about the same as normal daytime highs.

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Normal nighttime temperatures are in the high single digits.

Environment Canada is advising people living or visiting the areas covered by the heat warning to limit their outdoor activities to the cooler hours of the day or if they must be outside, to watch for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, drink plenty of water and pay special attention to infants, children, seniors and people with pre-existing medical conditions who may be more susceptible to the extreme temperatures.

View image in full screen While Calgary and Edmonton area just outside the area covered by the heat warning they are forecast to see temperatures soar to about 10 degrees above normal for the next few days. Global News

While temperatures in the 30s are expected to continue through the weekend in Saskatchewan, cooler temperatures are in the forecast for southern Alberta with showers or periods of rain expected on Saturday and a high of 19 C in Calgary and 22 C in Edmonton.

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