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Environment

Sewage emergency in the Comox Valley means thousands can’t flush toilets

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 5:27 pm
2 min read
Residents in the Comox Valley cannot flush their toilets or use water that drains into the sewage system until further notice. View image in full screen
Residents in the Comox Valley cannot flush their toilets or use water that drains into the sewage system until further notice. Global News
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Thousands of residents in three Vancouver Island communities are dealing with an unusual situation.

Everyone in the City of Courtenay, the K’ómoks First Nation and the Town of Comox cannot flush their toilets or use water that drains into the sewage system until further notice.

The Comox Valley Regional District says there is an ongoing emergency incident and crews are on the scene.

“We are aware of the situation and actively working on a solution,” Kris La Rose, general manager of Engineering Services, said in a statement.

“We are asking everyone to not flush toilets or use any device that may drain water into the sewer system within their household or business until further notice.”

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The regional district said an upgrade project at a pump station caused an uncontrolled release of wastewater, which overflowed into the ocean.

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La Rose told Global News that, fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

“However, after filling up, that hole immediately overflowed and the pump station is right next to the intertidal zone, so right next to the ocean,” he said.

“And so since that time, the wastewater has been overflowing down onto the beach and into the ocean, into the harbour and the pump station is immediately adjacent to the Comox Marina.”

La Rose added that the leak is at the bottom of a submerged hole so it is a hard location to get to, but crews are making progress.

“We’ve got multiple kinds of strategies in play in case one doesn’t work, we have a fallback,” he said.

“As we’re hopeful that we can have this stemmed this afternoon, early afternoon. We’re trying very hard.”

Residents cannot flush toilets, use water that drains into the sewage system, shower or have baths, use dishwashers or washing machines, or harvest shellfish or marine resources from the affected area.

People are also being told to avoid entering the ocean, swimming, kayaking, paddleboarding or taking part in any other water-related activities near the shoreline and around Goose Spit and Comox Marina.

Everyone should avoid contact with ocean water, shoreline areas, mudflats and standing water in that area. Children and pets should be kept away from beaches and estuary access points.

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This does not apply to island health facilities or licensed care providers.

More to come.

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